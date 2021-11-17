While different communities throughout Monroe County may ebb and flow when it comes to theft cases, constant vigilance from property and vehicle owners is a good way to counteract it.
“Like the circle of life, you have a circle of crime, and it’s on the uptick. You can debate and argue what’s causing the uptick, but it is what it is. You’re going to see more shootings, more thefts, more everything until it reaches a certain point when it starts on a downward slope,” said Amory Police Department Investigator Andy Long.
Long said the number of unemployed people accustomed to recent financial support from the government also plays a factor into recent thefts.
“They’re riding around with nothing else to do, and their money is starting to run out. They’re starting to come up with, ‘I like this not having to work. How can I keep this going?,’ and they’re going to look for more crimes of opportunity that will come about with everybody’s economic stimulus funds,” he said.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said homelessness and meth use also play into theft cases. He recalled a time 20 years ago when people making and using methamphetamine kept to themselves to not draw attention.
“I said back then if all these people getting on that stuff ever get to that point when they don’t care if the law is after them like it was with crack cocaine, they would rob people blind,” he said. “I would think most of the thefts that happen out there deal with things that really aren’t worth a lot and they’re hoping they won’t be missed. They’re still not wanting to draw attention to themselves but will take advantage of property they can help themselves to. It’s steadily heading in the direction of breaking and entering.”
Crook added there are instances when homeless meth addicts congregate at the same location, causing problems for the neighborhood.
“When those people start terrorizing around it, you start seeing constant break-ins around these houses and you can pinpoint where that’s coming from,” he said.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has witnessed rashes in automobile burglaries, and ATV thefts are still a problem. There have also been reports of catalytic converter thefts in certain areas.
From Jan. 1 to Oct, 27, the Amory Police Department had 110 petit larceny reports, compared to 120 last year. Grand larcenies and burglaries were lower, according to a three-year average, but shoplifting cases were up by 30 percent.
“We want the Mayberry feeling, but this is 2021. It shouldn’t take your stuff being stolen before you realize maybe you should’ve put locks on this. The biggest thing is do your part in protecting your own property,” Long said.
He said springtime is often when people discover some items, such as those kept in storage sheds, because they don’t check on them as often during the winter months.
“I’d say the majority of our theft cases come from people who don’t even know when their stuff was stolen. The second is not having a clue about what was going on or who was around,” Long said.
People are reminded to keep their vehicle doors locked and not keep valuables inside of them. They should also keep sheds locked and garage doors closed to prevent theft, in addition to locking doors and windows at home.
"You better be on the defense. If you keep your cars unlocked, people will pick it up. We've been fortunate to have missed a lot of the problems other towns have," said Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan.
Not like it used to be
While some people know their neighbors like they used to, there are other times when that’s not the case. Crook encourages neighbors to build a network of communication to act as a watch program.
“Watch out for your neighbor and be a good neighbor. Neighbors change quickly. Somebody may rent a house for three months and move out. You have to be intentional about who your neighbors are now,” he said.
Security cameras are helpful in investigations as they help capture descriptions on suspects and vehicles.
Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said more and more people are purchasing Ring doorbell systems, adding they can be programmed to call law enforcement. He also recommends for people who are traveling to request for law enforcement to help keep a check on their homes.
“Call the police department if you’re going to be gone any length of time. You can tell us what vehicle will be there and what light you’re leaving on so we know to look for anything that’s out of place. Also let your local agencies know who to contact,” he said.
Crook recently spoke to a group of church ladies and urged them to be cautious when strangers come to their homes asking for work.
“They have a heart to help and through the years have helped many people by letting them trim their shrubs for $20. It’s a different culture now than it was, so we have to adapt to how we go about it. We still want to help people but we want to be wise about it. I encouraged them to call the sheriff’s department first,” he said of deputies checking the person out first before granting work. “We’ve got to think of ways to help our neighbors without putting ourselves out there to be a victim.”
The Christmas rush
While Shumpert said there has not been an increase in the number of theft and shoplifting cases, he anticipates reports to increase in early December.
“This is the time of the season when people are buying for Christmas and people should not put your TV box on the side of the road. When you’re out shopping, put items in the trunk and not in the back seat. If you can’t put them in a trunk, put them on the floor board and cover them up so they’re not in plain view,” he said.
He recommends to park in well-lit areas while out Christmas shopping too.
Amory Police Department Investigator Don Meredith said people should be aware of their surroundings, even in public settings such as parking lots.
“I call it situational awareness. If you get out somewhere, you need to be situationally aware of all your surroundings,” he said.
Property owners should always keep records of serial numbers on items such as electronics, guns and power tools. For items without serial numbers, such as trailers, people should make their own identifying marker to set it apart in case it’s stolen.