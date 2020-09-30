ABERDEEN – Even there will be a 2.83 mill increase through school taxes, Aberdeen’s city tax millage will remain the same at 71.47 mills for Fiscal Year ’21, which begins Oct. 1. The school district’s levy of 58.33 brings the total of the two entities to 129.8, meaning a slight increase for taxpayers.
The board of aldermen was to vote on the final budget this week, and any projected figures could potentially change. However, Mayor Maurice Howard said there will not be any increases but possibly decreases.
“COVID has put a lot of uncertainty in this budget with us not renting buildings and not having program. It really has caused a big problem around here,” said city comptroller Karen Crump, who led the public hearing.
Public concerns
Whereas public hearings pertaining to budgets typically don’t draw much attention, City Hall’s board room was full of citizens for Sept. 23’s hearing. Questions included why donations to entities such as Aberdeen Main Street, which was cut from $12,000 to $5,000, were decreased.
“Why did you decrease Main Street? That’s the most active thing in Aberdeen going right now,” asked Frankie Provias.
Howard explained any reductions to items were a board decision.
“The board looks at the overall budget and, of course, it’s a tight budget as you may or may not understand. We have to pick and choose who gets to keep what and who we give and take from. That is a collective decision. It is not a one-person or even two-person decision. It’s a collective board effort,” he said. “We did not want to raise taxes. That was our main concern to make sure we don’t raise taxes. We cut a lot of budgets.”
The city’s contribution to the Aberdeen Pilgrimage was reduced from $2,500 to $1,000, and the Bukka White Blues Festival, which is cancelled this year, was not funded.
The city’s contribution to the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce was $30,000, and other contributions included Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry at $7,000, Junior Women’s League at $500 and the Monroe County Children’s Vision Center at $250.
The city’s contribution last year of $1,500 for the Taste of Aberdeen Family Reunion was removed.
Additions included $2,500 to go towards improvements to the new Aberdeen Visitors Bureau office, $5,000 to the Aberdeen Bulldog Festival Committee and loan payments for park improvements.
“The city is in the process of securing a $250,000 CAP loan for the renovation of the parks with a 15-year payback of $19,305,” Crump said.
By the numbers
The city’s valuation increased from $36,380,788 last fiscal year to $36,685,351 this year. The Aberdeen School District’s valuation decreased from $109,271,777 last year to $108,067,192 this year.
The city’s expenses and revenues increased from $5,359,885 during the previous fiscal year to $5,784,297 beginning in October.
Departments with increases included street by $132,151, sanitation and trash by $41,458, police by $181,994, fire by $31,091, the mayor’s office by $51,244, administration and finance by $23,910, inspection by $100, court clerk by $17,823, mechanic by $10.702 and public works by $51,112.
The street department has a planned capital expenditure of $15,000 for a tractor, there were two new positions added, and the knuckleboom driver was moved from the sanitation department. The increase in salaries is $89,585.
Salaries in the sanitation and trash department increased by $44,772 due to two new positions and raises.
Police department salaries increased by $119,425, including three new positions and salary increases. Capital expenditures include new vests and radios, and there are plans to purchase new vehicles through grants and lease payments.
Fire department salaries increased by $26,224 due to raises and planned promotions. Capital expenditures include a washer and dryer and retiling the shower.
For the mayor’s office, salaries increased by $38,947 due to a secretary position and raise added this year. A capital expenditure was added for a Ford F150 four-wheel-drive crew cab truck with a lease payment of $5,485 for the year.
For administration and finance, salaries decreased by $12,710, and the summer hire program was completely removed. Raises are expected in this department, and a capital expenditure is a laptop.
The court clerk’s department had increases in salaries by $14,165, including a new part-time position and raises.
Salaries in the mechanic’s department increased by $41,060, and capital expenditures include a welder, helmet and tank. The public works department is projected to have salary increases totaling $11,898, and there’s a capital expenditure of a crew cab Ford F150.
Pat Spicer asked a general question regarding the trend of raises.
“I’m hearing this on every page. Each department has been getting salary increases. We have a tight budget and you don’t want to raise taxes so why are we having salary increases if we have such a tight budget?,” she asked.
Howard said the salary increases are a move to bring wages closer to a regional average rate of pay.
“If you check, Aberdeen has statistically been one of the lowest paying areas when it comes to street department, public works, sanitation and even in our electric department,” he said, adding no one is getting a large raise. “The board wanted to make sure that going forward we have a more competitive pay. Aberdeen has been an $8, $9 an hour job for a very long time. As we move forward things are getting more expensive, and the average man or woman cannot live on an $8 or $9 an hour job.”
Spicer followed by asking about new positions added to the city.
“When we started looking at this budget, we took a look back at several years ago. At every department from the police department to public works, we looked at our charts from department heads all the way down and when we looked at those positions, back in the early early 2000s, late ‘90s, most of those departments had 14 to 25 people on the staff. When we look at what we have today, public works, for example, was 12 men down,” Howard said.
He said he wants to get the city back in a position to be better staffed as it was in the early ‘90s to perform city services. Lu-Ellen Childress asked why there’s a need for more city employees when the population has declined through the years, but Howard said there’s still a need for more manpower when it comes to cleaning streets and ditches, for example.
Departments with decreases included park and recreation by $35,662, city clerk by $77,111 and city council and legal by $4,400.
With park and recreation, the summer program budget and part-time gym supervisor position were removed due to lack of activities because of COVID-19.
“Due to COVID, the program expenses are not anticipated because of not being able to have activities this year, as well as the summer feeding and summer camp program,” Crump said.
For the city clerk’s office, salaries decreased by $40,508, and one deputy clerk position was removed. There are raises anticipated in that department. Crump attributed the city council and legal changes to decreases in travel and business and donations.
As far as revenues, some of the increases included ad valorem and tax in lieu through the electric department.
The water department has a projected net income of $17,304, and salary increases are projected to be $48,423. Capital expenditures include a 2020 Ford F250.
“Our major amount to balance this budget comes in from our standard industrial fund,” Crump said in transfers from the swap of the city’s share of the Prairie Industrial Site to the county for the county’s share of the former Holley Performance building. “One and fifty thousand dollars is coming from there. Also $150,000 comes from water department equipment fund, and $95,500 is from our UDAG [Urban Development Assistant Grant] fund in order to fund this budget.”
Em Walters asked if the standard industrial fund transfer, which won’t come back again, would cause a $150,000 shortfall for Fiscal Year ’22.
“No. We have other things that we’ll discuss at some point but not today,” Howard said.