For a while now, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has received complaints from residents dealing with paving scams. The agency apprehended a subject in Aberdeen Jan. 25 linked to several such scams throughout North Mississippi, as well as business names.
Vito Richard Balice, 51, of Fulton was apprehended by the MCSO on felony warrants from both the Lowndes and Lee County sheriff’s departments. In a joint press conference, the sheriffs asked for the public to report any paving scam incidents or dealings with Balice to build on their cases.
“Anybody who has been scammed by this guy, please contact your local law enforcement agency – sheriff’s department or municipality – so they can know and follow up,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.
According to a press release from the MCSO, Balice has recently worked in areas from Lowndes County, up the I-22 corridor to as far away as Olive Branch.
“There are a lot of victims out there that feel like they’re the only ones, but they’re not,” said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson. “The more we can get on this guy, the better off it will be and we can put him away. If you’ve got a job pending, don’t write this man anymore checks, don’t give him anymore money because you aren’t going to see it anymore.”
Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins thinks Balice has conned mostly elderly people.
”This is a good case of agencies working together and locating a subject and getting him incarcerated on these charges. Now we’re asking for the public’s help as well,” Hawkins said.
Crook does not believe Balice has paving equipment anymore.
“He’s been known to go into a town and do some jobs at local businesses that are legitimate jobs so he has some references and he’d start hitting on residential areas. They can call their businesses in their community, who can say, ‘Yeah, he did a good job.’ He’d try to take as much money as he could up front and disappear,” Crook said.
According to the press release, the agency recently received information Balice was possibly staying in Monroe County. Local law enforcement investigated addresses and hotels he’d stayed at in the past.
An investigator from Lowndes County gave information to the MCSO that Balice may be staying at a hotel in Aberdeen, which ultimately led to a search at the residence of one of his friends.
Balice was arrested there without incident.
As of Jan. 26, Balice was being detained in Lowndes County and he will face more charges in Lee County.
“We noticed in justice court that there’s a lot of civil suits where he was sued for a job he didn’t do but they were unable to serve him because he gave a fake address. Those people can find him and serve him right now in Lowndes County and after that, they can find him and serve him in Lee County,” Crook said.
Business names authorities have determined Balice has used include Vito Balice Paving Company, B&B Paving Co, B&C Paving Company and B&D Paving Company.
Crook anticipates fraud charges against Balice to be filed in Monroe County.
“I think the way he thought he was going to beat the criminal part was starting a job. He could dump one load of asphalt and say, ‘I started so you can’t charge me,’ and it’s got to be civil and ‘You’ve got to sue me.’ He never had intent to come back once he got that money, so it’s really a crime,” Crook said.
A press release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department stated it was notified Jan. 8 about an incident in Belden in that Balice is accused of reportedly taking several checks from a person and cashing them for approximately $9,000 without the authority to do so.
Johnson said his department has had reports about Balice since mid-2020, but he will face exploitation of a vulnerable adult charges in the most recent case.
“We’ve got a 91-year-old victim that he was able to con and swindle out of not just payment but some blank checks he said he’d fill out. The gentleman was taken advantage of mainly because of his age and not understanding how this works. Mr. Balice is a very smooth talker,” he said, adding his department has three other cases it’s working on similar to paving scams.
Lowndes County officials are investigating an uttering of forgery charge against Balice, in that he allegedly forged a check.
The press release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department stated during the investigation, it learned Balice was charged in Ohio and Illinois for similar types of crimes, along with numerous other felonies including theft, burglary and theft by deception.
Crook has been in touch with other law enforcement agencies throughout North Mississippi to discuss any such investigations or pending charges against Balice.
In Lee County, the case against Balice will be presented to the District 1 District Attorney’s Office to be presented at the next Lee County Grand Jury.
“You need to check the references of these contractors and make sure they’re legitimate people who are going to do the work you’re asking them to do for the amount of money you’re paying. If there’s any kind of conflict, you need to check the references and make sure they’re legit and not swindling people out of money. Us working together is a good example of law enforcement agencies working together and trying to find these criminals and getting them apprehended,” Hawkins said.
People may contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 369-2468, the Lee County's Sheriff's Department at 841-9040 and the Lowndes County Sheriff's Department at 328-6788.