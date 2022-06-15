ABERDEEN – The choice between two options for Monroe County’s redistricting map for the next decade was not voted on following a more than two-hour-long public hearing June 10. However, after lengthy discussion and citizen input, board of supervisors president/District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan asked for Chris Watson of Oxford firm Bridge & Watson to revise one of the proposed maps.
“I’m the only one with a disagreement as far as the numbers are concerned. I’d like to see the 5th District have more Blacks so whoever comes and whoever is running will not be struggling to win a race in the 5th District,” he said.
Supervisor districts 1, 2 and 3 have a vast majority of white residents and white voter age populations, and District 4 has a vast majority of Black residents and Black voter age population. District 5 has the closest margin between Blacks and whites in the county.
With proposed redistricting plan 1, which is reflective of the 2020 census, District 5 is 50.1 percent Black and 46.1 percent white for voting age population. For proposed plan 2, the voting age population for the district is 53.5 percent Black.
“When you come down to the final analysis, the 5th District is a flat 50 percent. I’m looking and hoping we can get this number above 50 percent – at least about 54 percent,” Bogan said, adding he has no objection with proposed plan 2.
Other supervisors said proposed plan 2 disrupts several voting districts. County circuit clerk Dana Sloan said by proposed plan 2, changes would include the North Aberdeen voting precinct no longer being in District 4 and Splunge and Williams would no longer be in District 2.
Watson added Nettleton would be impacted also.
“With any redistricting, you’re going to have changes. We just tried to do the best we could to minimize changes. There will still be people with [proposed plan] 1 that will be mad,” said District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson. “People don’t like disruptions and you have those with every redistricting. Proposed 1 has those, but it has the least amount of people changing from one district to another.”
He said proposed plan 1 would create two majority minority districts in supervisor districts 4 and 5. Richardson later said proposed plan 2 would disrupt a much higher number of voters throughout the county.
“Our main focus was let’s not disrupt the voters. Let’s not make this lady, who is used to walking across the street to vote and knows who her supervisor is right now, move and now she’s got to drive 10 miles to vote,” said District 3 Supervisor Rubel West.
The county’s demographics pose another complication to Bogan’s request for a higher Black voting population in District 5.
“In order to increase the minority composition of a district, minorities have to be sufficiently compact and sufficiently located in order to be able to add to a district. The problem is in Monroe County, we have run out of minorities that are sufficiently compact,” Watson said.
He said the Black voting population makes up 29.6 percent of the overall county population.
“We want what’s best for Monroe County. All five of us want what’s best for Monroe County and that’s how we think,” said District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey.
Supervisors agreed the 2020 census data is not accurate. District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware said the reason so many population shifts were needed for redistricting is because of his district and Bogan’s district losing people.
“If there was a way to get each district to 50-50, we’d do it but geographically we can’t do it because the numbers aren’t there,” Richardson said.
A couple of citizens who spoke during the public hearing voiced their support of proposed plan 2. Public comment at times led to discussion about road maintenance, with District 5 residents applauding Bogan for improved conditions. West also recognized road manager Daniel Williams for improvements countywide.
Upon Bogan’s request of additional changes, Watson will reconfigure proposed plan 1 for supervisors to discuss later this month.