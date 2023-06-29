ABERDEEN – A potential business in the works for a while overcame another step during June 23’s board of supervisors meeting as a public hearing was held for a tire processing facility owned by Aberdeen business owner Dennis Moon. It still has to undergo further approval through the state.
“The facility (Prairie Recyclers) is to be located in Prairie on Warehouse Road. The structure, itself, is approximately 28,000 square feet and located on six and a half acres. It will receive tires in enclosed trailers in the loading and unloading area and you shouldn’t drive by and see a pile of tires outside. The operation will be able to process approximately 1,700 tires per day ,” said Jimmy Spencer, geologist/environmental coordinator with Cook Coggin Engineers.
Following the repurposing process, material will be shipped to road construction sites throughout the nation or delivered to Delta Energy in Natchez. The service area includes 33 north and central Mississippi counties.
“DEQ (Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality) is in full support of this facility. It’s going to be a Godsend to them to keep tires out of creeks and keep tires off the sides of the roads and keep them from piling up at tire service centers,” Spencer said.
The public hearing was part of an ongoing step to make the business a reality.
“Thank you to the board for tolerating me in the process. It’s been a long process for us. We’re going on for two years now,” Moon said. “I’m from Prairie and I worked at the [Mississippi State University] experimental station, which is next door and I’ve watched those buildings sit for years. I’m excited about bringing something to make them useful.”
Board president Hosea Bogan is excited for the prospects of the business.
“We want you to move forward and move forward aggressively,” he said.
In addition to Moon’s business, county administrator Bob Prisock said another business owner is interested in a building at the Prairie Industrial Park on a three- to six-month basis.
Board attorney David Houston reported a Milwaukee investment firm submitted a $65 million bid for 15 buildings formerly used by United Furniture Industries.
“I would imagine it’s going to be very difficult to overcome a portfolio of $65 million, but there is a way to get their foot in the door,” he said of individuals interested in submitting bids for the buildings.
In other business, supervisors approved to publish a notice that solid waste normally collected on Tuesdays will be picked up July 3 for the Fourth of July holiday.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook and chief deputy Billy Richey asked for the board’s support to pursue the purchase of six Ford Expeditions due to a dire need and increasing lack of availability of police package vehicles.
Some vehicles being used by the sheriff’s office have roughly 250,000 miles on them, and one unit is not usable.
Supervisors okayed to explore the matter as an emergency order and single-source vendor purchase.
Houston passed along information regarding a public record request dealing with the commitment process for mental subjects with no criminal offenses. For years, rooms throughout the state designated for people in need of mental health care have been in high demand, prompting the use of jails.
“It’s pretty well documented all the way through with the judicial order that someone will be going to be confined for a pre-evaluation before a commitment hearing and if they are committed, an order covers their incarceration until they can be placed in a hospital facility. We have a number of hospitals, but they’re all pretty well full most of the time. The issue is what to do with them when there’s no bed available and they have to stay in jail because there’s no place to put them. These are people generally that are a threat to themselves or to others,” he said.
Bogan read a letter from Mississippi Speaker of the House Phillip Gunn regarding $250,000 of costs associated with the renovation of the former Prairie Elementary School.
A public hearing was also held for neglected property alongside Moccasin Creek Drive, which includes old campers and vehicles. The property owners said it is being cleaned up but didn’t realize it was posing a problem, saying they have been harassed.
Twenty one people signed a petition requesting the property be cleaned. After discussion, supervisors approved to allow an additional 30 days for the property to be cleaned.
Road manager Daniel Williams said Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District and the USDA will clean 8.5 additional miles of debris from creeks in the near future.
Supervisors approved for high-visibility shirts for members of the road department.
In giving a recap of American Rescue Plan Act projects, Houston said plumbing work at Monroe Regional Hospital was close to beginning. In another ARPA-related matter, Bogan passed along a request from Nettleton for funds to help with water improvements. The city also requested funds from Lee County. The matter was to be addressed at the board’s next meeting.
Supervisors approved new pay rates for poll workers beginning with this year’s election cycle. Pay will increase from $125 to $200 per day, receiving and return managers’ rates will increase from $20 to $50 on top of the daily rate, and training reimbursement will increase from $12 an hour to $20 per hour.
Representatives from Affordable Employee Benefits presented a pitch for health plans. According to Nick Boone, who markets the company, local governments have saved hundreds of thousands of dollars by choosing the company.
“What you’re deciding is to get better discounts to get a name brand company that most of the counties in Mississippi have as well. Every county that we have has Blue Cross, and they’re happy with it,” said company president Andrew Nowlin.
County fire coordinator Terry Tucker said the company has provided a good service to Okolona, where he serves as fire chief. No action was taken on the matter.
During his input, District 3 Supervisor Rubel West asked for more upkeep at the county’s boat ramps, which led into more discussion to improve quality of life fixtures.
Supervisors approved rural recreation funds to support the Amory High School volleyball program.
District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey was approved to donate $2,000 in rural recreation funds for Amory High School football and $1,500 each for the school’s softball and baseball programs.
