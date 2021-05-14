PRAIRIE – Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley will hold a public hearing regarding a request made by 4-County to construct a substation in Monroe County.
The facility will be located on the west side of Highway 45 Alternate. If approved, the substation will improve reliability and quality of power in the area by enabling the company to maintain adequate voltage levels.
The public hearing will be held on May 27 at 6 p.m. at the Monroe County Courthouse, located at 301 S Chestnut Street in Aberdeen.
Citizens with concerns or questions will be allowed to speak as public witnesses and have their comments placed on the official record of the case before the Public Service Commission.