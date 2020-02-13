BIGBEE – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy Tim Oswalt will conduct an active shooter preparedness seminar Feb. 15 at Bigbee Baptist Church beginning at 9 a.m. The session is free and open to the public.
Deputy Willie Lockett announced the class at a recent West Amory community meeting, stressing the importance of being prepared for unexpected threatening behavior.
“We need as many representatives as possible from schools, churches and daycares to come. Any situations where children are involved are especially important,” he said. “We have to know how to quickly take down the assailant and protect innocent lives.”
The class will be held at the church’s new campus at 30076 New Rd. just off of Highway 371. For more information, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 369-2468.