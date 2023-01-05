ABERDEEN – As part of the city’s efforts to improve the three cemeteries it owns, several residents offered input Dec. 27 during a public hearing for an ordinance to provide guidelines for them. The city currently does not have set rules and regulations for Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery, Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens and the Old Aberdeen Cemetery.
“We want what people see down our Main Street to be able to see at our cemeteries. We can do it,” said Mayor Charles Scott of improved cemetery conditions. “We’re not okay with just bringing them back to a higher level. We want some things to happen out there to make our graveyards to be immaculate.”
He recently had a meeting with local funeral directors, who voiced the need for a set of standard operations for city-owned cemeteries.
Jeremy Belle of Belle Memorial Funeral Home said one of the main parts of the discussion was having the responsibility of opening and closing of graves to fall on the funeral homes. City crews have had that responsibility.
City attorney Bob Faulks drafted an ordinance based on other cities’ cemetery ordinances from throughout Mississippi.
The eight-page proposed draft detailed sections, including flower containers rather than free-standing containers, with the exception of certain holidays; no more than one body interred in one grave, except for special consent by the city; burial depth requirements; and no gravesites having permanent borders. Scott noted gravesites with existing borders are grandfathered in after an ordinance passes.
Ward 5 Alderman John Allen and Faulks explained the public hearing was to gather input in order for revisions to be made before a final ordinance is acted upon by the board of aldermen.
The majority of those present were in support of continuing to allow flowers at the cemeteries on a regular basis, given the number of flowers placed on birthdays and other occasions.
Overgrown shrubbery and dead plants were noted as concerns in keeping the cemeteries looking good.
Jennifer Rollison asked whose responsibility it is to maintain flowers and shrubs, but there are no set rules.
“I go out to the cemetery a lot and what I see is you’ve got a family that comes from out of state and puts flowers on their mother’s grave and never comes back for six months. You’ve basically got a pot with dead flowers for six months unless some of us take them up. You’ve got to ask, ‘Should I take those up? It’s not my plot,’” said Walter Lann.
The city has not had a cemetery department for roughly 10 years but rather contracts out maintenance. It was noted the cost of the contract is more cost effective than reinstating a cemetery department. Whereas the current contract is approximately $75,000, Scott said the cost of a cemetery department could be $300,000.
Ben Mattox suggested for the cemetery maintenance contract to include removing dead plants and trimming shrubs as a requirement to the scope of work.
Scott said some rocks added to plots, for example, have posed issues with mowers flinging them, which causes damage to markers.
Leveling of graves was another concern voiced. Under the proposed ordinance, any party designated by the city to open and close graves shall leave the surface of the earth as near the condition as it was found.
It was noted the price of a plot is $500 for citizens of Aberdeen and Monroe County and $1,000 for people living outside of the county.
Ann Tackett voiced concerns about the care of Odd Fellows East, which is privately owned and currently in the probate process. The only current approach to mow the cemetery is to have it go through the adjudication process when it’s overgrown. Several volunteer days have been held in the past to clean it also.
“A lot of people complain about different things but when it comes to actually putting in the sweat equity, we don’t see them anymore. I’m about action, and that’s the reason we’re here today. I don’t run away from input and as a city, in order for us to move forward, we have some issues to take care of and that’s what we’re going to do,” Scott said.
