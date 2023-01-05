mcj-2023-01-04-news-cemetery-hearing

Ann Tackett voices the need for proper upkeep of Odd Fellows East during a public hearing held last week at City Hall for a proposed ordinance for Aberdeen's city-owned cemeteries. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – As part of the city’s efforts to improve the three cemeteries it owns, several residents offered input Dec. 27 during a public hearing for an ordinance to provide guidelines for them. The city currently does not have set rules and regulations for Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery, Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens and the Old Aberdeen Cemetery.

