With Mississippi’s incoming medicinal cannabis act soon taking effect, local authorities remind people of rules to avoid potential fines and charges.
The Mississippi Department of Revenue stated medical cannabis dispensary license applications will be available in July, and the Mississippi State Department of Health anticipates products to be available in late 2022.
“If you’re a licensed card holder and can possess it, it has to be within the limits of Mississippi law and you can’t go by whatever Arkansas’ law is or Oklahoma’s law is. You have to go by what you state allows you to have at a time,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.
Monroe County Chief Deputy Billy Richey said the department previously worked a case regarding a substantial amount of marijuana found to be in the possession of individuals licensed in Colorado, but they were still in violation of Mississippi law.
“There is some confusion that people think it’s legal or they’ll argue with you that they shouldn’t be charged now already,” said Monroe County Attorney Candy Blalock.
“Ignorance of the law is no defense. People come in and say they didn’t know, but it doesn’t matter. You’re still going to be charged and still could be found guilty. Just because you didn’t realize you were committing a crime, you still committed a crime,” she added.
The state’s legislation regarding medicinal cannabis is hundreds of pages.
Part of it addresses permit requirements for cultivating marijuana, and violators of the law could be charged with manufacturing marijuana.
“You can’t just grow a few potted plants in the back and think you’re harvesting. You’ll be charged with manufacturing marijuana,” Richey said.
Crook said licensed cardholders will not be permitted to distribute medicinal cannabis to others.
“We hope the general public understands even though they have a prescription, much like Lortabs and Xanax, you can’t operate a vehicle under the influence,” Blalock said.
The state’s medicinal cannabis regulations include lower THC percentages.
“The bad stuff is already here – the stuff with the high THC and laced is already here on the street and not going to change. People still want to have that because of the high instead of the limited THC they can get from a medical dispensary if they go through the hoops to get a card,” Crook said.
He said statistically in the United States, most users use marijuana to cope with other drug addictions.
“They have to come down, they have to eat, they have to sleep, so they’re not really recreation marijuana users; they’re just a lot of people who have to have it because of other addictions,” he said.