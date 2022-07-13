ABERDEEN – A July 9 event centered at Acker Park paid homage to local first responders’ dedication to the safety of Monroe County. Blue Day in the Park, which was sponsored by Save Aberdeen Landmarks, featured a parade through downtown, a lunch, activities and words of encouragement for law enforcement and their families in attendance.
“Most people don’t tell you thank you for your service, and that’s why we’re doing this today. We want to thank all of you,” said Save Aberdeen Landmarks Chairman Dwight Stevens.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook expressed appreciation for the public’s support.
“It encourages us to go out and do what we do everyday. We know there are other communities, even close to us, that don’t have the support that we have and we don’t take that for granted,” he said. “With the people of our community, when they’re at a time when they’re at their worst or something really bad is happening is probably 98 percent of the interactions we have. When we have a chance to come here and there’s not a fight happening and we have a chance to actually talk to people, we appreciate it.”
Mayor Charles Scott said first responders are always there when the people need them.
“If it wasn’t for our responders and if it wasn’t for their dedication to their duty, a lot of us would be hurting so I’d like to thank them,” he said. “They’re out there doing their duties, and those are the things you ought to really pay attention to,” he said. “There’s so much work you don’t see that’s going on on a daily basis, and that’s the most important to identify – the work they’re doing to stop things before it happens. I really appreciate all the hard work they do on a day-by-day basis.”
A bell was rung to honor first responders who lost their lives.
“Thank you for our peacemakers. Thank you for our way makers. Families, this is a special day to honor you because I know this day can be most difficult for a lot of you,” said Toni Reece, said of family members present who lost someone.
Proceeds from Blue Day in the Park benefited the M-17 Scholarship to honor late Monroe County deputy Dylan Pickle.
His mother, Debi Pearson, said the community has been supportive after she lost her son in July 2020. She also reflected on Pickle’s love for being a law enforcement officer.
“He accomplished everything, literally everything, that he set out to accomplish from the start. I know where he’s at,” Pearson said.