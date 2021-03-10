ABERDEEN – County officials are not optimistic of drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination sites in Monroe County due to changes in policy regarding the manpower to administer them. Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson explained complications to the original plan during March 1’s board of supervisors meeting.
“I talked to Jim Craig at the Mississippi [State] Department of Health (MSDH), and we do not have the medics from the National Guard to do the drive-thru,” she said. “The only way we could have a drive-thru would be to use volunteers from doctors, nurses, county employees and others to help set it up. There’s just no way we’re going to be able to do that.”
Message in Me in Aberdeen and Meadowood Baptist Church in Amory committed earlier this year to serve as host sites for COVID-19 vaccination sites when they seemed hopeful for the county.
Sanderson furnished a list of requirements for volunteers to county administrator Bob Prisock.
She furthermore said MSDH releases 30,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines every Tuesday morning, adding the best time to make an appointment is on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 a.m. on the agency’s website – www.msdh.ms.gov. Due to high demand, appointments may not be available at all sites.
According to Sanderson, vaccinations are available at select clinics and pharmacies across Monroe County, which act separately from the Monroe County Health Department.
“The pharmacies (and clinics) are not listed on the MSDH website because their vaccinations are not free. The vaccinations provided by MSDH are free,” she said.
As of last week, the closest free public vaccination sites listed through the MSDH website were at the Mall at Barnes Crossing in Tupelo on Mondays through Fridays and Fairview Baptist Church, which is located at 127 Airline Rd. in Columbus, on Mondays through Thursdays.
Persons currently eligible for the immunizations include all health care workers and EMT/paramedics; people 65 or older; people 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions; all teachers, staff and employees of K-12, preschool or childcare settings; and all first responders, which include law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials.
If you have any questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, please call (877) 978-6453.
In other business, Barry Thompson of Hamilton was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Three Rivers Planning and Development District Certified Development Company Committee formerly held by the late Thomas Griffith. District 3 Supervisor Rubel West nominated Thompson.
“He’ll be a fighter on the board,” West said.
No one else was nominated to fill the position.
Supervisors approved action for Quincy Water Association improvements, which include extending a water line alongside West Road. Board president Joseph Richardson was approved to sign a memorandum of agreement with the water association.
Supervisors also approved for the publication of requests for proposals for engineering services for the project and a resolution authorizing for a Community Development Block Grant application to be submitted and commitment of funds regarding water system improvements.
According to the chancery clerk’s office, supervisors must apply for block grants on behalf of water associations and administer the funding received.
West strongly supported the initiative to move toward improving the capacity of the rural water association.
“We need to be pushing for more water,” he said.
County engineer Kyle Strong updated the board on the challenges still being experienced in completing the Coontail bridge project.
He said a combination of extended inclement weather and personnel issues with the contractor have contributed to the project overrunning its completion time. Recent rains caused flooding on a couple of Coontail Road’s detours – Adams and Box roads, posing more complications for residents.
District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware has received several phone calls from aggravated constituents.
“It’s a tough situation. We’ve just got to be patient,” he said.
West also passed along some complaints from constituents about extended blockages of railroad crossings in his district. He shared some success in dealing with the railroad to keep trains moving.
“Call your supervisor if you encounter a stopped train blocking a crossing,” he said.
West also passed along a call for action to contact local legislators who received a couple of senate bills for action that impact both citizens and public servants alike.
“Senate Bill 2933 includes a reduction in the homestead exemption, and Senate Bill 2602 reduces funding to get new trucks for rural volunteer fire departments,” he said. “We’re forced to make up for legislative cuts on the local level every time state funding is cut.”
Richardson said approved legislation seldomly fulfills everybody’s wish list.
“There is no bill passed that pleases everyone,” he said.
Sheriff Kevin Crook expressed appreciation to the people at Lee’s Precast in Egypt for putting weights in the back of county trucks to give the vehicles added traction during the recent ice storms.
“They just showed up with those weights when we needed them and picked them up after the ice storm was over,” Crook said.