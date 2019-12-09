The Monroe County Sheriff's Office warns the public of two men posing as narcotics officers. According to a press release, at approximately 10:50 p.m. Dec. 6, a local business owner was approached by two African-American males driving an older model Ford Crown Victoria on Highway 278 west of Amory.
The male stated the driver of the Crown Vic approached his vehicle and asked for his driver’s license and then informed him he needed to follow them back to his place of business. The business man stated he became suspicious of the incident when he noticed a pistol sticking out of the subject's pocket, according to the press release.
The business owner then sped away and was followed by the two subjects. At some point, he lost contact with the two men, according to the press release.
The driver of the Crown Vic is described as being a tall African-American male wearing blue jeans with a hoodie. The only description of the passenger was that he was a male African-American. The business owner stated the blue light the subjects used was a round hand-held light.