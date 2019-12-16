Please be aware that we have reports of a debit card spoof being sent via text message. The text spoofing scam is not specifically targeted to Renasant Bank clients or any other financial institutions' clients.
The spoof appears to be a blanket text message that gives a phone number and says that your debit card is locked. Please see attached image of the text message and the number associated with it. This kind of spoofing usually happens around this time of year as people are holiday shopping. When they receive a message that their card has been turned off, it can often cause people to react impulsively thinking that their card has been locked.
This is a friendly reminder to do your research before responding to a text message, email, or phone call regarding sensitive account information. For tips and information about cyber security and identity theft, click on https://www.renasantbank.com/id-theft/id-theft