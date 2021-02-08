ABERDEEN – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a Smithville man who escaped from law enforcement after being arrested Monday for absconding from the Mississippi Department of Corrections two weeks ago.
Joshua Addington, 31, of Smithville was arrested by deputies at his residence alongside Parham Store Road. During his arrest, deputies had to remove him from the attic where was in possession of three firearms, including a sawed off shotgun, according to an MCSO press release.
While being transported to The Monroe County Detention Center in Aberdeen, Addington escaped from the patrol car about two blocks from the jail and, as of Monday night just after 8, was currently on the run.
He is a white male who is 5-foot-11 with brown hair and green eyes, weighing 170 pounds.
“At this point, this individual should be considered dangerous and willing to do whatever it takes to evade law enforcement,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.
Addington’s new charges now include felony escape and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The MCSO will be charging John Addington, the suspect’s father, with harboring an escaped prisoner based on Monday’s investigation into his whereabouts, according to the press release.
“We greatly appreciate the community’s assistance in locating suspects who are on the run before they hurt themselves or someone else from our community, and we will also be charging anyone who knowingly and willingly harbors fugitives of the law in Monroe County,” Crook said.
Anyone with any information on Addington’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.