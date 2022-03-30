Amory Rotary Club President Don Mitchell presents Dee Allison with the Paul Harris Fellowship March 10. Allison helped start the Quality Education Foundation in 1997, which has awarded $335,000 in grants to date to benefit students of Amory schools.
AMORY – Dee Allison has been the driving force behind the Quality Education Foundation (QEF) in Amory since 1997 with Ruth Griffith.
She was in attendance at the Rotary Club’s March 10 meeting expecting to participate in the announcement of its annual golf tournament when club president Don Mitchell said he had another announcement to make.
“We want to recognize one of the people of our community who has had a beneficial effect in Amory for a number of years. Accordingly, we are awarding Dee Allison with a Paul Harris Fellowship,” he said.
Allison took a few moments to collect her thoughts.
“This is not what I came for, but I thank you. Over the years, Rotary has been my club,” she said.
Mitchell added the award was conferred in the memory of the late Jack “Soap” Francis, a long-time member who had the undisputed best attendance record for the meetings.
“We started QEF with $5,000 left over from the local Rotary Club,” Allison said.
Since its founding, QEF has funded $335,000 in grants to benefit the Amory School District.
