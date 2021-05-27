AMORY – From tutoring to ACT prep, more than $47,000 will go towards various needs for the Amory School District, thanks to the Quality Education Fund (QEF).
“For the 2021-22 school year, we’re going to support the Amory Middle School Care Closet to provide personal needs for students who lack basic supplies or food. They asked for $1,692, and that’s what we’re going to give them,” said QEF member Ruth Griffith during May 13’s Amory Rotary Club meeting.
She and fellow QEF member Dee Allison were the meeting’s featured guests.
QEF was launched in 1997 from $5,000 in seed money deposited in a local bank that was originally started as the Etta Dozier Beauchamp loan fund, named after the former Amory High School principal for which Allison was sole custodian.
“We have a 15-member board now, and every penny that comes in is spent on QEF projects. We have probably 20 citizens from Amory that give money every year,” said QEF member Dee Allison.
Other grants for next school year include $11,000 for the newly launched middle school tutoring program modeled after a successful program at West Amory Elementary School; $6,300 for the Amory High School ACT preparatory program; $1,174.62 for the Amory Career and Technical Center metal fabrication class; $5,490 for the East Amory Elementary School Accelerated Reader, Star Reading and Star Math programs; and $22,032 to add a third tutor for the West Amory Elementary School program.
“Our total for next year is $47,688.62. It’s a considerable jump from previous years, and we were happy to be able to do that,” Griffith said.
She credits the Rotary Club and the Gilmore Foundation as being QEF’s top two funders, in addition to local businesses and individuals.
The Rotary Club will sponsor a golf tournament benefiting the QEF June 26 at the River Birch Golf Club. The event is a two-person scramble with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
Entry fee is $60 per person, which includes one mulligan. Lunch is included, along with drawings for the top three twosomes and a general drawing for all other golfers. Those interested may register at River Birch Pro Shop or online at www.riverbirchgolfclub.com.
Griffith also wrote a grant with the CREATE Foundation as suggested by Sen. Hob Bryan to secure $3,974 for cleaning supplies for Amory’s schools from the Community Foundations COVID-19 CARES grant for nonprofits and food pantries.
District superintendent Ken Byars expressed his appreciation on behalf of the Amory School District.
“It’s always a pleasure to see two of my favorite faces, because QEF has meant the world to our district. I’ve been here eight and a half years, and not everything has always been the best when it comes to our financial situation. At our darkest times, QEF came through and did a lot of things that we needed to have done at the time to help our teachers and, ultimately, our students.
“It started well before that, and continues to this day, supporting many of the programs of our school district. They currently support our tutoring program at West Amory, which is a huge, huge program for us. There are all kinds of studies that tell us that if kids can read by the time that they enter the third grade, they’ll be okay after that. It was a struggle for us to finance that program as it was given to us by the State of Mississippi. We’ve come a long way in identifying and helping kids to get past that point,” Byars said.
He is gratified with the success of the tutoring program in helping the district to meet accountability standards required for students to be able to be promoted to third grade.
“We’re thankful to the Rotary Club for partnering with QEF, because they can’t give money without getting money. They have lived solely from donations. We’re very grateful for anything that can be done to help the cause,” Byars said.