ABERDEEN – With Aberdeen’s primary elections scheduled for April 7, qualifying for candidates begins this week.
Eligible candidates interested in running for wards, 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 board of aldermen seats, mayor and chief of police have a window from Jan. 2 to Feb. 7 to qualify at the city clerk’s office at City Hall.
“You have to live here 60 days before qualifying. You have to be 21 and never been convicted of a felony,” said city clerk Jackie Benson of qualifications.
People interested in running for aldermen seats must have resided in the ward they wish to run in 60 days prior to qualifying.
“It’s $10 to qualify, and the city takes it but it goes to your party – Democrat or Republican,” Benson said. “If you want to run as an Independent, you have to have 10 percent of the registered voters sign a petition.”
The primary runoff date is April 21, and the general election is May 5. The newly elected officials will be sworn in May 5 to begin the new term.
“If I only have one candidate in a party, say the Republican party, they’ll just proceed on to the general election,” Benson said. “We’ve been extremely lucky the last two times to just have Democrats and haven’t had to have a general election.”
She estimates the cost for the election to be $30,000.
“Because we are a special charter, I’ve reached out to the state about campaign finances and training,” Benson said.
Anyone who isn’t already registered to vote who wants to participate in the primaries must register to vote 30 days before them.
Paper ballots will be used for the primaries, rather than the electronic TSX machines like the county uses.
“I like the paper ballots. If you have a recount, you can pull them out, put them in a pile and count exactly what the computer did,” Benson said.
Because of a difference in charter, Amory, Gattman, Hatley, Nettleton and Smithville will hold city elections in 2021.