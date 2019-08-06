The qualifying process for local school board seats in Aberdeen and Nettleton opens Aug. 7 and ends Sept. 6. With Nettleton’s race, however, only Lee County voters will participate due to the area it covers.
For the Aberdeen School Board seat, Tonny Oliver’s term expires this year. People who live within the school district’s boundaries but outside of the city limits are eligible to run. Voters living within the Aberdeen School District but outside the city’s limits will participate in November for this elected position.
The Aberdeen Board of Aldermen will make appointments in 2020, 2021 and 2022 to fill the other three spots.
Fifty signatures of residents from the appropriate voting district are required for a petition to qualify to run for the school board seat. Names on the lists must be certified by the Monroe County Circuit Clerk’s office before candidates sign their statements of intent.
The Nettleton School Board race will be for District 3, which is currently held by Marc Payne. Anyone interested in running in that race should pick up information from the Lee County Circuit Clerk’s office in Tupelo.
There is no qualifying fee required for these school board elections, and people interested must have a high school diploma or GED.