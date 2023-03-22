ABERDEEN – During its March 21 meeting, the board of aldermen addressed the vacancy of the Ward 5 alderman seat, setting dates for a special election and a qualifying period.
The election will be held May 2, and qualifying is officially open. The deadline to qualify is April 12, and candidate packets are available at the city clerk’s office at City Hall.
To qualify, people must have resided in Ward 5 for two years leading up to March 22.
Candidates must obtain 50 signatures of qualified voters in Ward 5. City clerk Melissa Moore recommends for candidates to obtain signatures of all voting age residents in each household they approach.
Since it’s a special election, candidates do not have to run as Democrats or Republicans.
Following the April 12 qualifying deadline, registered voters will be able to cast ballots in the city clerk’s office Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Additionally, the office will be open April 22 and 29 from 8 a.m. until noon for voting. People must have a proper form of identification in order to vote.
John Allen resigned from the Ward 5 alderman seat in early March due to health issues, and the board previously declared the seat vacant. During March 21’s board meeting, aldermen re-declared the vacancy.
Mayor Charles Scott stated a timeline shared by the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office for the reason to declare the vacancy again. However, Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth said during March 7’s meeting a representative from the office said the city needed to adhere to its special charter.
She said the special charter stated the board makes appointments in instances of resignations, but Scott said the city has to have a special election within 45 days, according to state statute.
“Honestly, at this point given the points made by the mayor, I would have some concern about expressing an opinion, considering the reflection of the last minutes. I would ask that you consult with your charter as it reads. With any inconsistencies you find, I would ask that you ask without legal opinions at this time,” said city attorney Walter Zinn Jr.
He raised a concern about the 2020 census and how it will impact the city’s redistricting. However, Three Rivers Planning and Development District has not presented redistricting maps for consideration yet.
“To not provide Ward 5 with that opportunity to be represented, according to the rules, then we’re at dereliction of duty. It says 45 days,” Scott said.
Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes made a motion to declare the seat vacant, seconded by Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom. It passed 3-1, with Garth voted against it.
In a related election matter, a motion to rescind the March 7 appointment of Linda Jaggers and GeAnn Jones as city election commissioners was approved.
“I talked to both the ladies and because of personal reasons, neither can hold that position at the present moment,” Garth said.
She motioned to appoint Carolyn Quinn Hoskins and Toni Price as election commissioners, which was seconded by Holliday. Scott asked if and when they received training, and Garth said they did the same day as recently appointed election commissioner Anniece Riddle did. He asked for verification.
“It is not good business to go into an election in the next 30 days and not have anybody with experience. A few hours of training is not experience,” Haynes said. “This is a setup for the next lawsuit.”
While Hoskins and Price were not approved, Jennifer Rollison and Lee Turnage were ultimately reappointed as election commissioners. Scott broke the 2-2 tie on the two votes regarding the appointments.
Aldermen also approved pay rates for commissioners, poll workers and poll managers.
