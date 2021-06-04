ABERDEEN – During a special-called meeting May 25, the board of aldermen approved to declare the Aberdeen police chief’s seat vacant, following the recent passing of Henry Randle, who was in his fourth term as chief.
Board members present approved an order to set July 6 as the special election date, and qualifying began that day. Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull and Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom were both present at last week’s meeting, with Ward 5 Alderman John Allen joining by telephone.
Five candidates picked up qualifying papers - acting assistant police chief Chris Dobbins; former Aberdeen Elementary School resource officer Tony Tillman, who lost to Randle in last year's runoff for police chief; and former Aberdeen police officers Lee Johnson, Michael Walker and Quinell Shumpert.
The deadline to qualify is June 16 at 5 p.m.
“There is no Democrat or Republican with a special election, everyone runs as an Independent. There are no fees people have to pay. The only cost a candidate would have to pay is if they start putting signs out, they have to come in and pay $50 for the signs. After the election is over, they have to remove all of their signs,” said Aberdeen City Clerk Melissa Moore.
Moore added after the qualifying deadline, the Aberdeen Election Commission will certify signatures before making the determination of who is qualified to run for police chief.
Interested candidates may pick up qualifying papers and packets at the city clerk’s office at Aberdeen City Hall, which is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The July 6 election is the third special election to be held in Aberdeen this year.
A special election for the mayor’s race was held in March, which led to a runoff following Maurice Howard’s removal from office earlier this year.
Later in April, a special election was held for the Ward 1 alderman seat as the outcome of a January election contest in Monroe County Circuit Court.
In other business, city engineer Dustin Dabbs gave details about a 10-year water infrastructure plan.
“I’ve been working with [Aberdeen Water Department Director] Jason [Roberson] for several months now to try to prioritize water and sewer issues and figure out how we can get funding for several things. We initially talked about doing a five-year or a 10-year plan. Mayor [Charles] Scott took over and wanted us to consider a 10-year alternative,” he said.
The plan will help the water and sewer department prioritize needs accordingly in day-to-day operations and in their budgeting processes.
In April, a 10-year prioritization plan for wastewater was submitted. As part of planning, there is a $25,000 engineering cost for aspects such as data collection and evaluations to come up with schematic designs for the system.
“I think it’s money that will be recouped in how we do business and solicit funds. With a lot of these funding mechanisms, if you don’t have plans in place then you don’t qualify,” Dabbs said.
Scott wanted him to present to the board last week due to a stipulation from the American Rescue Plan, which includes for the city to have a plan in place for water infrastructure funding.
“Once that money comes here, we’ll be shovel-ready for our top priority items, Scott said.
The proposal for professional services for Dabbs Engineering to formulate the plan was approved.
Other items originally planned for last week’s special called meeting – discussion of the opening of the Aberdeen Sportsplex, a bottling contract and a secretary for the mayor – were expected to be addressed at the board’s June 1 meeting.