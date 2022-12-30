The year 2023 marks an election cycle for county and state offices, and qualifying for candidates begins Jan. 3 at 8 a.m.
Monroe County’s ballot will include five board of supervisors seats, sheriff, chancery clerk, circuit clerk, tax collector, tax assessor, three constable seats, three justice court judge seats, coroner, county attorney and surveyor.
Candidates must have been a resident of Monroe County and their respective districts, in instances of supervisor, constable and judge seats, for two years in order to qualify to run.
People interested in running for county offices may qualify at the Monroe County Circuit Clerk’s office, located at the Monroe County Courthouse at 301 S Chestnut St. in Aberdeen.
The qualifying fee for all county offices is $100, and the deadline for all candidates – county and state – to qualify is Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.
If someone is running as a Republican or Democrat, he or she must make the payment out to the respective party. Those running as an Independent must provide signatures from 50 qualified voters from Monroe County.
Independent candidates running for supervisor, constable or judge seats must provide 15 signatures of qualified voters from their respective districts.
The nonpartisan District 2 and District 4 election commissioner positions will also be on next year’s ballot, but there will not be a qualifying fee.
As far as requirements, those interested in running for coroner or justice court judge must provide a high school diploma or its equivalent when qualifying.
Anyone wishing to run for coroner must be at least 21 years old. Candidates interested in running for county attorney must provide a copy of his or her bar license.
State offices included in next year’s election cycle are governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, commissioner of insurance, attorney general, commissioner of agriculture, public service commissioner, transportation commissioner, house of representatives and senate positions.
Those interested in running for state offices must qualify with the Mississippi Secretary of State in Jackson. The qualifying fee for Mississippi House of Representatives and Senate seats is $250, and qualifying fees range from $500 to $1,000 for other state offices.
Following a revised redistricting map of the Mississippi House of Representatives earlier this year, Monroe County’s District 20 will be reassigned to DeSoto County, meaning the majority of representation is geographically located in neighboring counties and District 20 will not be on next year’s Monroe County ballot.
Effective Jan. 1, 2024, Monroe County will be served by house districts 16, 21, 22, 36, 37 and 39.
Next year’s Democratic and Republican primaries will be Aug. 8, and the deadline to register to vote is July 10. Absentee ballot applications will be available June 9, and the absentee ballots will be available June 24.
The general election will be Nov. 7, and the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9. Absentee ballot applications will be available Sept. 6, and the absentee ballots will be available Sept. 23.
