Qualifying for Monroe County and State of Mississippi offices included on next year's party primary ballots begins Jan. 3 and continues until Feb. 1. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

The year 2023 marks an election cycle for county and state offices, and qualifying for candidates begins Jan. 3 at 8 a.m.

