School board seats in three local districts will be included on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, and qualifying begins Aug. 10. The deadline to qualify is Sept. 9.
According to Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan, districts 1 and 2 of the Monroe County School Board, District 1 of the Nettleton School Board and a special election for a seat on the Okolona School Board will be on the ballot.
All seats are non-partisan.
To qualify for the seats through the Monroe County Circuit Clerk’s office, those interested must be qualified voters in the district they seek election and have a high school diploma or its equivalent.
Also, candidates must have resided in the district they seek office in for at least two years preceding the date of the November election.
People interested in running for the seats must present petitions signed by 50 qualified electors of the district in which they’re seeking office. After the signatures are certified through the circuit clerk’s office, candidates can sign their statements of intent.
All header information, which includes the name of the person and his or her intentions to run for the school board seats, must be completed on each page of the petitions prior to obtaining electors’ signatures.
There is no qualifying fee for the school board seats.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.