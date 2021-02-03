People interested in running for office for 2021 municipal elections have until Feb. 5 to turn in qualifying paperwork. Amory, Gattman, Hatley, Nettleton and Smithville are on this year’s election cycle.
Whereas candidates in Nettleton were quick to pick up qualifying papers the first week for all elected seats, they trickled in a little slower in Amory. For Hatley and Smithville, not enough people had picked up documents as of last week to fill all the towns’ elected positions. For Gattman, the sitting mayor and board members typically just roll over from term to term.
“I’ve been here since 1970, and we’ve had one election,” said Hatley Mayor George King.
He said for the most part, incumbents continue to run for their seats and if someone decides not to run again, someone else will step up to run for office.
Candidates in Hatley and Smithville run Independent, which requires getting 50 signatures from registered voters.
“Right now with the COVID, no one wants to get out,” King said, adding it has created problems. “I just hate to knock on people’s doors and visit.”
King can never remember another time when candidates waited until so late to qualify.
As of mid-week last week, four people had picked up qualifying papers for Smithville’s six elected seats – mayor and five at-large alderman positions.
“I’ve only done one other election, and we didn’t have that issue before,” said Smithville Town Clerk Kim Johnson.
She anticipated discussion during this week’s board of aldermen meeting about sitting board members’ intentions to run this year. She added a three-member board of aldermen is an option if not enough people decide to run for all five aldermen seats.
While one person officially running for mayor has picked up qualifying papers for Smithville, another has set up a Facebook campaign page. Regardless, people who want to be on the ballot must have fulfilled the mandatory filing obligations.
Interested candidates have until 5 p.m. Feb. 5 to file a qualifying statement of intent for a party nomination and to pay the qualifying fee of $10 at their respective city clerk’s office. A required campaign finance disposal report is also required. Statements of economic interest must be filed with the Mississippi Ethics Commission within 15 days of qualifying.
While Amory has its own Democratic executive committee, it’s partnering with county executive committees for those planning to run Republican or Libertarian. All of Nettleton’s candidates thus far are running Democrat, and the city has its own Democratic executive committee also.
According to state law, candidates who choose to run as Independents must also abide by the 5 p.m. Feb. 5 deadline for the same paperwork, in addition to a qualifying petition signed by at least 50 registered voters of the area he or she wants to represent that must be certified through voter records.
Amory City Clerk Jamie Morgan recommends for people running Independent to not wait until the deadline day in order to allow for time for clerks to verify names and addresses through voter rolls.
“Some of the signatures may not be valid in the system because people may have moved, and their information hasn’t been updated in the system,” she said. “With Independent candidates, 50 signatures are required, but it’s a good idea to have just a few extra signatures.”
Party primaries this year will be April 6, with any potential runoffs on April 27. The general election will be June 8.
Nettleton City Clerk Dana Burcham said people can begin requesting absentee ballots Feb. 8, and they are required to be available by Feb. 22.
“For anyone who asks for an absentee, it has to be notarized and sent back to the clerk’s office. They can come in here and do their absentees in here in front of me, and they don’t have to be notarized since I can sign off on them as the clerk,” Burcham said.
Johnson encourages for people to be involved with their local city’s government in one way or another.
“To me the benefit of running for office is for the betterment of the town. If they want to have a say in how their town is run and things that ultimately affect their town and them as citizens, it’ definitely something worthwhile to do,” she said. “If you love your town, it’s worth every second of it. You’re dedicating just a little bit of time to the town that you love and live in.
“If you can’t run for office or if it doesn’t conflict with your schedule, at least attend the board meetings so that you know what’s going on in town,” Johnson said.