SMITHVILLE – Smithville will hold a Nov. 14 special election to fill the alderman seat vacated by Johnny Snow Oct. 1. Smithville residents who are 18 and older interested in running for the seat have until Oct. 25 to qualify at Town Hall.
Snow moved out of Smithville, and the board of aldermen declared his seat vacant at its Oct. 1 meeting.
As of last week, four people had already picked up qualifying papers. With Smithville elections, candidates run as Independents rather than as Republicans and Democrats. There is no qualifying fee for this race.
The winner of the special election will hold office until the next municipal election in June 2021.