The time to file qualification papers in upcoming primaries and elections for Amory, Gattman, Hatley, Nettleton and Smithville has ended. For Hatley and Smithville, there was not a full slate of qualifiers for their boards of aldermen.
Whereas their boards have had five seats, only three people qualified for Smithville and four people qualified for Hatley. According to town clerk Kim Johnson, the town will have to have a special election in July to fill the two vacant seats.
Those who qualified to run for Smithville alderman seats were incumbent Sheila Bennett, Jimmy Dabbs and Leigh Skinner. The town does not have wards, so aldermen maintain at-large seats.
Current board of aldermen members Nancy Bishop and Phil Goodwin will face off in the mayor’s race.
All Smithville candidates run as Independents.
In Hatley, no one qualified for the Ward 2 alderman seat, which is currently held by Joe Benton. As of Monday morning, the Hatley city clerk’s office was awaiting information through the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office about a determination of how to proceed.
For other alderman races, incumbent Debra Johnson qualified for Ward 1, incumbent Hazel Irvin Jones qualified for Ward 3, incumbent Sandra Vaughan and Jason Edwards qualified for Ward 4, and incumbent Robbie Ausbon qualified for alderman-at-large.
Incumbent Mayor George King will run unopposed.
Like Smithville, all Hatley candidates run as Independents.
Party primaries will be April 6, with any necessary run-offs to be held on April 27. The general election is June. 8.
For Amory’s election cycle, the mayor’s race will be between incumbent Brad Blalock and Corey Glenn. Both candidates are running as Independents, so their names will not appear on ballots until the June 8 general election.
Incumbent police chief Ronnie Bowen is running unopposed.
For the alderman races, Ward 1 incumbent Buddy Carlisle will face Clint Evans in the April 6 Republican primary. The winner will face Michael “Mike” Edgeworth (I) in the general election.
After qualifying early in the filing period, incumbent Ward 2 Alderman John Darden withdrew from the race two weeks ago. In that race, James E. Whitfield, Barry Woods Sr., Edsel “Blade” Hampton and John L. Ezell all registered to run as Democrats.
For Ward 3, Mark Mitchell is set to face Coby Hildreth in the Republican primaries. The winner between the two will face Tyrone James (D) in the general election.
For Ward 4, incumbent Glen Bingham (D) is set to to face Ethan Park, who is running Libertarian, and Harold A. Holloway, Jr. (R) in the general election.
Alderman-at-large Joe McGonagill, who is running as an Independent, is unopposed.
As of Monday morning, Ezell, Holloway and Hildreth had not been officially qualified by their respective political parties.
For Nettleton’s races, in which all candidates are running Democrat, incumbent Mayor Mem Riley will face Phillip Baulch.
For police chief, incumbent Gary Monaghan will face sitting alderman-at-large Thomas Adams.
For alderman-at-large, Nathan A. Moore, Sammy John Raper and Herbert Arnold will face off in the race.
Incumbent Ward 1 Alderman Mike Fulco will face Levi Lee.
In Ward 2, incumbent alderman Jeff Finch is running unopposed.
Incumbent Iry L. Gladey will face Eric Moore and Sheaneter Johnson Bogan in the Ward 3 alderman race.
For the Ward 4 alderman race, incumbent Daniel Lee is unopposed.
For Gattman, all four incumbents – Mayor Wayne Downey and aldermen, Jerry Blaylock, Elizabeth McKay and John Woodham Jr. – were the town’s qualifiers.
To participate in 2021’s primaries and general elections, a person must be an active register voter in his or her respective ward and municipality. Only those registered to vote in a certain ward can vote in that ward.
People who are not registered to vote must do so at their respective City Hall 30 days before the primaries’ and elections’ dates.
The deadline to register to vote in the April 6 primary is March 8. The deadline to register to vote in any potential April 27 run-offs is March 29.
To participate in June 8’s general election, the deadline to register is May 10. The cutoff time for each day is 5 p.m.
Absentee applications are available 60 days before the election, and ballots 45 days before the election.