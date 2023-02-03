The qualifying period for Aug. 8’s Democratic and Republican primaries and Nov. 7’s general election closed Feb. 1, setting the stage for this year’s county and state election season.
Monroe County will have 12 uncontested local races and nine contested races.
The sheriff’s race, between incumbent Kevin Crook and Michael Hall, will be decided in the Republican primary.
The coroner’s race will include incumbent Alan Gurley and Heather Lucius Smith, who are both running as independents, and Democrat Jeremy Belle.
The districts 1 and 2 supervisors’ races will also be decided in August as all candidates qualified as Republicans.
For District 1, Chuck Moffett, David Baker and Joey Knight will be on the ballot, while incumbent B.R. Richey will face Greg Roberts for the District 2 seat.
In District 3, incumbent supervisor Rubel West will face Glenn “Chip” Chism in the Republican primary. The winner will face Brian Atkins, who is running independent, in November.
For the District 4 supervisor’s race, incumbent Fulton Ware will face Pedro Clay in August’s Democratic primary. The winner will face independent candidate Jeremy Lee.
Incumbent District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan (D) will face Republican opponent Jason Sullivan for the seat in November’s general election.
For the District 3 Monroe County Justice Court position, incumbent Adrian McIntosh Haynes will face Laron Griffin in the Democratic primary.
Incumbent District 1 Constable Patrick Chism will face Donnie Sloan in the Republican primary.
County incumbents running unopposed are independents, circuit clerk Dana Dean Sloan, chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer, county attorney Candace Cooper Blalock, tax assessor Mitzi Faulkner Presley, tax collector Alysia Wright, District 1 Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens and District 2 Constable Ron West; Democrats, District 2 Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis and District 3 Constable Herbert Harris; and Republican county surveyor Keith Ashley Eaton.
Incumbent nonpartisan election commissioners Jason Gallop, District 2, and Earnestine Metcalf, District 4, will also be on the November ballot.
State races with Monroe County connections include the governor’s race, with current Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley of Nettleton facing Gregory Wash and Rob Hickingbottom in the Democratic primaries.
Incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves will face John Witcher and David Grady Hardigree in the Republican primaries. The winners of the two races will face independent candidate Gwendolyn Gray in November’s general election.
Current District 20 Rep. Chris Brown (R) of Nettleton is running for the northern district public service commissioner seat against Tanner Newman and Mandy Gunasekara in the August primaries. No other candidates qualified to run for the seat.
As far as representation in the Mississippi House of Representatives, unopposed incumbents serving Monroe County are Rickey Thompson (D) for District 16, Donnie Bell (R) for District 21, Jon Lancaster (R) for District 22, Andy Boyd (R) for District 37 and Dana Underwood McLean (R) for District 39.
Incumbent District 36 Rep. Karl Gibbs (D) will face Terrell Harris (D) in August’s primaries.
In the Mississippi Senate, incumbents representing the county are Hob Bryan (D) – District 7 and Chuck Younger (R) – District 17. While Younger is unopposed, Bryan will face off against Republican Robert Mitchell and Libertarian Lesley Smith in the November general election.
Incumbents District 1 district attorney John Weddle and Mississippi Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell are both unopposed.
The deadline to register to vote for the Aug. 8 primaries is July 10. Absentee ballot applications will be available June 9, and the absentee ballots will be available June 24.
The general election will be Nov. 7, and the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9. Absentee ballot applications will be available Sept. 6, and the absentee ballots will be available Sept. 23.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.