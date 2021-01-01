The next year will be an election year for Amory, Gattman, Hatley, Nettleton and Smithville, and the process officially begins Jan. 4 for candidates wishing to qualify to run for office. The deadline to qualify to run is Feb. 5.
Qualifying papers are available at each municipality’s City Hall, and the filing fee is $10.
Ballots will include mayor, aldermen and police chief seats for Amory and Nettleton and mayor and aldermen seats for Gattman, Hatley and Smithville.
According to regulations, those wishing to qualify must be a proven resident of their town for two or more years before the date of the general election and must be an active registered voter.
They must be an active registered voter in the ward they seek election. Those qualifying must not have been convicted of a disenfranchising crime.
Party primaries will be April 6, with any necessary run-offs to be held on April 27. The general election is June. 8.
“More than likely, we won’t have a primary or run-off. Most people run as Independents,” said Smithville Town Clerk Kim Johnson.
She added the Monroe County Democratic and Republican executive committees will assist the town if anyone chooses to run in either party.
Smithville and Gattman don’t have voting wards.
Candidates must file a statement of economic interest within 15 days of the qualifying deadline, and incumbents must file on or before May 1 each year. Not filing financial forms may result in not advancing to the election, according to state law.
All campaign contributions in excess of $200 must be itemized with the contributor identified by name; mailing address; employer or occupation; date; and amount.
According to election material provided by Amory City Clerk Jamie Morgan, if a campaign contributor gives $100 at one point, and more funds at a later date(s) which exceed $200 in total, it must be reported. The same rules apply to expenditures.
All campaign expenditures of more than $200 must be itemized by name; mailing address; the purpose of the disbursement; date; and amount.
From the voters’ standpoints
To participate in 2021’s primaries and general elections, a person must be an active register voter in his or her respective ward and municipality. Only those registered to vote in a certain ward can vote in that ward.
People who are not registered to vote must do so at their respective City Hall 30 days before the primaries’ and elections’ dates.
The deadline to register to vote in the April 6 primary is March 8. The deadline to register to vote in any potential April 27 run-offs is March 29.
To participate in June 8’s general election, the deadline to register is May 10. The cutoff time for each day is 5 p.m.
Absentee applications are available 60 days before the election, and ballots 45 days before the election.
Those eligible for absentee voting include voters who will be outside of their municipalities on election days; voters required to be at work while polls are open; those who are temporarily or permanently physically disable; voters 65 and older; parents, spouses and dependants of people with a temporary or permanent disability who are hospitalized more than 50 miles away from their municipalities on election days; students, teachers and administrators who will be away from their county of voting residence on election days; voters temporarily residing outside of the United States; members of the U.S. Armed Forced and their spouses and dependents; members of the Merchant Marines or American Red Cross and their spouses and dependents; disabled war veterans who are patients in any hospital and their spouses and dependents; civilians attached to any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces and their spouses and dependents; members of the Mississippi Congressional delegation; and any trained/certified emergency responder deployed on election days for a state of emergency declared by the president or governor.
Those eligible to vote absentee by mail include voters who are temporarily residing outside of their municipality, those who are temporarily or permanently physically disabled and parents, spouses and dependants of people with a temporary or permanent disability who are hospitalized more than 50 miles away from their municipalities on election days.
They must be mailed directly to the city clerks’ offices.
People may absentee vote at city clerks’ offices from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with the exception of holidays, when absentee voting begins.
Saturdays city clerks’ offices will be open are March 6, 27 and April 3 from 8 a.m. until noon for the primaries; April 17 and 24 from 8 a.m. until noon if run-offs are required; and May 8 and 29 and June 5 from 8 a.m. until noon for the general election.