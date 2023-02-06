mcj-2023-02-01-news-lepc-active-shooter

Capt. John Bishop of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office speaks during Jan. 20's Monroe County Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting in Hamilton.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

HAMILTON – First responders, elected officials and industry representatives were educated on active shooter scenarios during Jan. 20’s Monroe County Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting, which was held at TAG’s Surf and Turf.

Newsletters

Recommended for you