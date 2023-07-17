SMITHVILLE – Town officials were questioned July 6 about what, if any, plans are being made to reinstate Smithville’s parks and recreation department.
“My kids played for Smithville last year. My dad rebuilt these fields the best we could. Parents have been asking me why Smithville does not have a parks and recreation,” said parent Zack Wilbanks.
Board of aldermen members Jimmy Dabbs and Leigh Skinner offered their points of view.
“We haven’t had enough kids in the town of Smithville for the last two years,” Dabbs said.
Skinner agreed, saying travel ball took away a lot of the income generated by hosting games at the town’s fields.
Wilbanks said there’s no better time than now to reinstate the Smithville Park and Recreation Department since he and others are devoting volunteer efforts to maintaining Hatley’s fields. Dabbs pointed out the Town of Smithville currently has a contract with Hatley after its park and recreation fields sustained major damage from March 24’s EF-3 tornado.
“Hatley is over the fields until they figure out what they want to do. Smithville does not have the money to maintain its fields. We have equipment to mow but not do other work. The agreement we gave Hatley was that it was their fields, their complex and their program until either the contract runs out or they decide to do something else,” he said.
Wilbanks is concerned younger people are scattered away from home due to the lack of a program and also by travel ball. He also thinks issues with travel ball are penalizing the players.
“The program will work if you have the right people running it and kids to play on the teams,” Dabbs said.
Wilbanks shared the long-term benefits of sports activities sponsored by park and recreation departments.
“The reason I stick to parks and recreation and put a high priority on it is that there are too many kids that have no dad. I spent some time teaching a kid how to play, and he was on cloud nine,” he said.
Skinner agreed, saying relationships built during sports programs can be life changing.
Though the discussion extended for more than a half-hour, the board tabled action upon Mayor Phil Goodwin’s recommendation that team leaders discuss a suitable plan of action to bring back to the board for consideration.
In other business, the board approved resolutions to establish easements to the town lagoon through tracts of private property by means of a quit-claim deed, which returns property inside the fence around the lagoon to the town.
