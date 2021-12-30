QUINCY – Monroe County’s largest water association is benefiting from a $1.867 million grant and a $2.381 million low interest loan through the United States Department of Agriculture for improvements throughout the system. The Quincy Water Association serves approximately 1,750 customers and covers a quarter of the county in terms of acreage.
“This will really update the treatment plants. We’re adding a bigger clear well because the one we have currently is too small, and pumps are working nonstop on and off. We’re going with a bigger clear well and 2,000 gallon per minute booster pumps,” said Quincy Water Association General Manager Jess Faulkner. “We’re doing what we can to have as few outages as possible.”
Additionally, the project includes installing new radio read meters, which will be more efficient.
“These new meters are going to be a little more customer-friendly because they can look at them because they’ll have bigger dials and can see better versus the digital meters we have now. We get calls nonstop about how to read the meters, and this is more self-explanatory,” Faulkner said.
The new meters will include data logs detailing any potential leaks.
There will also be a new booster station in Parham and an additional well in Quincy as part of the project.
“As far as what Quincy is doing, that treatment plant will give more gallons per minute, and our volunteer fire departments will be able to pump more. Right now, we currently pump right around 750 gallons per minute. With these pumps, we’ll be doing 1,000. We’ll have more storage. The more storage the better,” Faulkner said.
The meters will be included in the first phase of the project, which also includes replacing a problematic line alongside Old Taylor Road. The line will be rerouted alongside Boyd Lane.
Bids for phase one will be opened within the next two months. Faulkner hopes bids for the majority of the remainder of the project will be opened by the end of 2022.
According to a press release from Sen. Roger Wicker’s office, USDA Rural Development approved $6.39 million in grants and $6.67 million in low interest loans in total for projects in Jasper, Monroe, Pontotoc, Quitman, Oktibbeha and Tate counties.
“Infrastructure is critical for the well-being and economic success of our state. Congress and the Department of Agriculture are working hard to ensure these Mississippi communities have the resources they need to improve their water and broadband infrastructure,” Wicker said in the press release.
The water association began pursuing the USDA funding in 2018.
“USDA Rural Development works as an active partner with rural communities and service providers to make utilities, including broadband, more available to people and businesses in Mississippi. These six awards reflect those efforts,” said Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in the press release.
She serves on the appropriations subcommittee that funds USDA grant programs.
Quincy Water Association has also done cost estimates for other improvements throughout its service area.