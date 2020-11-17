This press release has been updated since its original posting.
Kansas City Southern Railroad crews will perform work near Gibson, Prairie and Muldon this week, forcing temporary closures to Highways 8, 382 and 25.
Crews will perform maintenance at the crossing on Highway 8 W approximately one mile east of Highway 45 Alternate Nov. 18 beginning at 7 a.m. The highway will be closed during the work, which is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Advance warning signs are in place, and a detour will be in place on Highway 45 to Highway 25 to Highway 45 Alternate.
Work crews will perform maintenance at the crossing on Highway 382 Nov. 19 beginning at 7 a.m. approximately 1.8 miles east of Highway 45 Alternate.
The highway will be closed during the work which is expected to be completed by 5 p.m.
Advance warning signs are in place. A detour will be in place on Highway 45 to Highway 8 to Highway 45 Alternate.
Additionally, crews will work on Highway 25 approximately 1.4 miles east of Highway 45 Alternate in Muldon Nov. 20 beginning at 7 a.m. The highway will be closed during the work which is expected to be completed by 5 p.m.
Advance warning signs are in place. A detour will be in place on Highway 45 to Highway 8 to Highway 45 Alternate.
Motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers. Learn how to navigate a highway work zone safely, as well as other safe driving tips at GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms.