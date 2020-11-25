AMORY – Mayor Brad Blalock explained a partnership with local realtors during Nov. 17’s board of aldermen meeting aimed to clean up neglected properties throughout town.
“I wanted to make the board aware that the realtors who appeared at the Oct. 20 board meeting to discuss blighted properties around town are excited about forming a group that can help people locate properties that need to be sold to developers (for rehabilitation),” he said. “They have already found two properties for which they have interested buyers.”
Blalock met with a party with potential interest in four to six properties in north Amory to redevelop if the owners are willing to sell.
“They want to come back to address the board in the future about specifics of the city’s rental ordinance,” he said. “It’s been very positive. I’m glad they (the realtors) came. It generated some progress with the blight issue.”
Blalock said a delegation of city officials met with local realtors twice since that meeting about setting up the task force.
Task force member Penny Garth identified a three-fold mission for the group.
“First of all, we want to make sure that building codes are enforced for rental properties. We want to provide incentives for landlords and investors to improve our neighborhoods,” she said after the meeting. “Second, we want to partner with developers to buy up properties for both rehabilitation and construction of new speculative housing. Finally, we want to offer free seminars for landlords and tenants to educate them about help that is available from the government for improving their properties.”
Garth identified six houses in one block that are targeted to be transformed in one year.
“We don’t want enforcement of rental codes to result in homelessness for people living on the fringe,” she said.
In other business, Amory Public Works Operations Manager Glenn Smith reported on a meeting he had with Johnny Shields of the Mississippi Department of Transportation regarding installing LED lighting on stop signs at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Main Street. Warning lighting will accent the stop signs going both north and south.
Smith furthermore projected the repaving work on Highway 278 through Amory to be completed within the next week or two.