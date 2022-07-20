ABERDEEN – The public is invited to welcome a new administrator and principals to the Aberdeen School District July 21 at the Aberdeen Main Street Depot, located at the intersection of Commerce and Matubba streets.
The event begins at 5 p.m.
Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith is beginning her first year as Aberdeen School District superintendent. Belle-Shivers Middle School has a new slate of administrators with principal Kennetra Smith and assistant principals James Rush and Alexis Bush-Logan.
Natasha Cheeks is Aberdeen Elementary School's new assistant principal, and former AES assistant principal Oliva Ulbrich is the new SPED director.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&