HAMILTON – From live gospel music to a drawing for $5,000, Hamilton Appreciation Day guarantees an afternoon of activities July 20 with proceeds ultimately going straight back to benefit the community.
“The focus is on the school. Several booster clubs will be involved, along with the peewee football team,” said Hamilton Appreciation Day committee member Susan Honeycutt. “The football booster club will have a dunking booth including coaches and members of the community.”
The event, being held at the Hamilton High School gym, will begin at noon, and Bo Robinson will give the invocation followed by Kaylee Joslin singing the National Anthem. Entertainment will be provided by gospel performer Jason West, who will co-emcee the day with Jonathan Flippo.
The citizens of the year and recipient of the posthumous award will be recognized before the political speaking at 1 p.m.
“It’s probably one of the biggest political rallies in Monroe County since it’s a couple of weeks before the election,” Honeycutt said.
Each candidate will have a time limit to speak, and those running for specific offices such as sheriff and supervisors will all be grouped together. In addition to those running for county races, there will also be candidates running for state offices to speak. There will not be debates.
Candidates need to text Honeycutt at 319-7764 to confirm they will be there in order to be put on the schedule.
For children, there will be jumpers and slides, and the Hamilton cheerleaders will do face painting. Additionally, Abundant Life UPC is sponsoring a school supply drive, and people may drop off items at the church any time before Hamilton Appreciation Day.
Supplies will be distributed during Hamilton Appreciation Day. For more information, call 315-6556 or 305-5462.
There will also be craft vendors. Honeycutt said vendors will be accepted up until the last minute, and there is no charge. Those in need of electricity must bring their own extension cords and any equipment needed. People may call her at 319-7764 for more information.
The bloodmobile will also be set up from 12:30 to 4 p.m., and the event will wrap up with the announcement of the $5,000 raffle winner. Tickets are available for $50.
With the number of attendees, Honeycutt is hopeful it will bring interest to the Hamilton Appreciation Day committee.
“We’d like to try to include new committee members, and all people need to do is ask one of our committee members,” Honeycutt said.