TUPELO – Out of 500,000 Home Depot associates, Aberdeen resident Latoya Fields’ efforts through the home improvement store’s foundation to make an impact throughout northeast Mississippi recently led her to being named one of 18 recipients of this year’s Golden Apron Award through the company for community involvement.
Through Tupelo’s store, Fields secured 28 grants benefiting several causes totaling $200,000 in 2022.
“What I get to do is not work. It’s amazing to work for a company that can do all this. It is amazing,” she said.
Last year’s total amount of Home Depot Foundation grants secured for Tupelo’s nine-store district was $300,000.
“We’re going to have a captains’ meeting to set a monthly goal to help get that fire lit,” Fields said.
For the past decade, Fields has helped secure grants for veterans, churches, schools, food pantries and city parks throughout the region, to name a few, which continues to offer her fulfillment.
During a store opening meeting one day, Fields was caught by surprise with the news she’d be a Golden Apron Award recipient because of efforts such as these.
“I’d never heard of the award before. My boss started talking about the daily drill and he started describing what I did, and I was thinking, ‘Okay.’ It was a whirlwind from there,” she recalled of receiving the news. “I was shocked and I’m rarely ever shocked.”
Being honored with a Golden Apron Award Jan. 14 in Atlanta marks another high from her time with the company, following previous lows in her personal life.
Tracing back through the years, Fields has twice received assistance through Home Depot’s Homer Fund, which enables associates to donate funds to support other associates in need.
She benefited through the fund after her son got sick and had to be treated at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital and also after she was physically attacked and stabbed.
“If everyone looks at me now, it looks great, but I’ve been through a lot in my lifetime,” she said. “When I was attacked and didn’t know I was in this world, they were with my family. Within a couple of hours of being in the hospital, someone was there and stayed with my family.”
During her recent Atlanta trip, she made lasting memories and company connections while sharing meals with Home Depot’s CEO and southern division president and those leading the Homer Fund department.
“I realize where I come from and where I could be so I always extend that hand. Those were the people behind the keyboards making sure my son had food,” she said, adding there was discussion about her being a corporate poster child for the Homer Fund.
Accolades for giving back
In Monroe County alone, the Home Depot Foundation completed a renovation of Aberdeen’s General Young Park, provided an outdoor classroom at Aberdeen Elementary School, reinvigorated Hatley Attendance Center’s arts program, aided in the Prairie RCDC’s ongoing renovation of the former Prairie Elementary School, benefited American Legions in Aberdeen and Amory and served numerous veterans and elderly residents countywide, among its outreach.
“I’ve met veterans with holes in their floors and we’ve had to build them up. Those right there…those are my heart, especially to help someone who has done so much for our company,” Fields said.
She noted a recent backyard oasis project to help a veteran in Tupelo, who had two heart attacks before age 40 and can’t be subjected to stress.
Another project that sticks out in her mind was building a handicap ramp for an elderly Aberdeen resident with a medical issue after an EMT couldn’t single-handedly transport her because her porch was too high up and didn’t have a ramp.
“We got it approved in one day and four days later, we were there building that ramp,” she said.
The Home Depot Foundation recently partnered with Tupelo First United Methodist Church-based Beds for Kids to provide 30 twin-size beds, 50 pillows and 50 comforters. The ministry builds beds for children in need.
“I got a message from Jack Foster, who heads Beds for Kids, thanking me and to say, ‘In the past two weeks, 30 kids now have beds.’ Just to know kids aren’t sleeping on pallets now and to have a kid in their room – plus they leave a stuffed animal and a bible and pray with them before they leave – that can change a child’s life,” Fields said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.