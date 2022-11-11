mcj-2022-11-09-news-regional-rehab-telethon

Johnny Parker of Smithville looks at a 1998 front page story in the Amory Advertiser about therapy benefits he received as a child through the Regional Rehab Center in Tupelo. Twenty four years later, he is, and has been, a co-host for the center's telethon.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

Each year, people from Monroe County benefit from a range of therapy services at Tupelo’s Regional Rehab Center. The privately funded nonprofit does not charge patients or their insurance providers for services, such as speech therapy and dyslexia treatments.

