Each year, people from Monroe County benefit from a range of therapy services at Tupelo’s Regional Rehab Center. The privately funded nonprofit does not charge patients or their insurance providers for services, such as speech therapy and dyslexia treatments.
People can support its continued efforts through Nov. 13’s telethon, airing from 12 to 2 p.m. on WTVA’s ABC affiliate and from 2 until 5 p.m. on WTVA’s NBC affiliate.
“It’s huge for several aspects. Number one, the community raises funds for the Rehab Center and number two, it gives us the opportunity to celebrate the year. We always include the different fundraisers that happen throughout the year, and it gives the opportunity to show that to the community and thank the community. Number three, it gives us the opportunity to tell our story. I get so many calls after the telethon like, ‘I didn’t even know you guys were there and that you did speech therapy,’” said Regional Rehab Center Director Robbie Parman.
For the previous fiscal year, Regional Rehab served 1,629 people from 23 different counties who received 64,056 services. For Monroe County, 178 clients were served through 1,864 services.
For years, Johnny Parker of Smithville has received therapy at the rehab center and is a regular co-host of the telethon, alongside past and present WTVA personalities.
“That gives me time to just say how I’ve been able to share my story. I would not be where I am without the support and help from the rehab center, as well as my family and friends. I’ve said this before but every time I walk into the building, it’s a safe and comfort zone and you just know the people who work there care about me, as well as the hundreds of clients they see each week,” Parker said.
He was born with cerebral palsy, and services through Regional Rehab have helped improve his speech and mobility, particularly.
“I started at the Regional Rehab Center at 3 or 4 years old and I’m 28 now. I did physical therapy and aquatic therapy, which helped me with my mobility. I was doing speech therapy too.
“For a few years, I quit physical and speech therapy, which was bad because my speech got worse. I started back around 2008, and that was when I saw Ms. Kay Matthews for speech, and she really helped me a lot. Through that, my speech is much, much better. I still stutter from time to time but I’m able to talk more,” Parker said.
Growing up, he was quiet, mainly out of fear of what people would think when he talked.
“I would get interrupted by people when I would try to speak and I just couldn’t have a good conversation with people, and it hurt a lot. The most people I’d talk to were my grandparents and my family members because they knew about my speech impediment,” Parker said.
Speech therapy through the rehab center helped teach him how to control his speech better.
“It was like a whole new world had pretty much opened up for me,” he said.
Jolene Hoots of Amory, who previously taught Spanish at Itawamba Community College, has undergone significant improvements through therapy at Regional Rehab after suffering a stroke in May 2018. She received previous care through other providers following her stroke until her insurance didn’t pay anymore.
As Hoots reached a certain goal with speech therapy at Regional Rehab, she no longer receives it but continues to receive occupational and physical therapy.
“It’s unheard of for her to still be receiving therapy and for them not to charge us anything. She has improved so much from seeing them and looks forward to going. I can’t tell you how much they have helped her. If she hadn’t had them, she wouldn’t be nearly as well off as she is now. Her speaking has improved. Her mobility has improved. She can sign her name with her left hand. She was right handed but her right hand doesn’t work at all now. She can walk with a cane much better before she started seeing them,” said her sister, Darlene Stockton. “They’re remarkable, and I don’t know what we would’ve done without them. I pray they don’t ever cut her off because it helps so much.
“She loves the therapist there because they take an interest in her and she’s not just another number,” Stockton added.
Parman said in Regional Rehab’s 60-year existence, it currently has its largest staff with 24 people.
“Our goal everyday is to help as many people as possible with quality therapy, and the only way we can do that is with the support of the community of North Mississippi, which has been amazing for us and we greatly appreciate it,” Parman said.
