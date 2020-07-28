Registration is still underway for two pathway programs, which will begin soon at the Itawamba Community College Belden Center.
Certified Nursing Assistant, which will begin Aug. 10, will meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 5-9 p.m. The program prepares participants to take the exam to become a Certified Nursing Assistant. Upon successful completion of the program and the examination, nursing assistants can find employment with nursing homes, medical centers, home healthcare providers and clinics. Becoming a CNA provides an excellent foundation for those who want to advance in the nursing profession.
Business Office Specialist will begin Aug. 11, and classes will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-9:30 p.m. The Business Office Specialist program is designed for students to develop basic office, communication and computer technology skills. Through intensive lab instruction, students will have the opportunity to attain an Intuit Quickbooks® certification and receive training and instruction to prepare for the Microsoft® Office Specialist certification for Microsoft® Excel and Word. In addition, participants will receive instruction and training in performance of technical office tasks, basic math, fundamentals of bookkeeping and basic human resource management.
ICC’s pathway programs are designed to prepare individuals with the high-performance skills necessary to enter the job market or to transition to an advanced related program at the College. Also, the programs equip students to become quality employees.
Students who meet eligibility requirements may qualify for tuition assistance.
For more information or to register, contact Josh Gammill, Pathway Coordinator, at jegammill@iccms.edu, or call 407-1569.