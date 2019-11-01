The Monroe County Chamber of Commerce is currently taking entries for this year’s Christmas parades in Aberdeen and Amory.
Amory’s parade is Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m., and Aberdeen’s parade is at Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. on each town’s Main Street. Registration for the Amory parade is $15, and the fee for Aberdeen is $10. The combined rate to be in both parades is $20.
Any marching bands, sports and flag teams, cheer and spirit squads, churches, pageant winner, horse clubs, car show winners, school classes and businesses are among groups encouraged to register.
People may register online at www.gomonroe.org. All entry money must be paid by Nov. 26 at 4 p.m.
Rules posted with the entry forms state:
- All entries must have identification of the club or organization represented.
- No vehicles of any kind are allowed unless decorated for the holiday season.
- Cars carrying pageant winners do not have to be decorated, but must be identified properly.
- Live animals may be entered by special invitation only, with the exception of horse club entries.
- All horse club entries must be experienced with crowds, have current negative Coggins test (dated within one year of parade date), and be decorated.
- No candy or goods of any kind may be thrown from parade entries. If this rule is violated, the entry will be withdrawn from the parade.
- Only Christmas music will be permitted. Please be courteous to other entries and keep the volume minimal.
- No entry may stop the flow of the parade for any length of time.
- As we all know, there is only one Santa Claus, whose travel arrangements will be made by the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce; therefore, no group may use a live Santa look-alike as part of their entry.
- The Monroe County Chamber of Commerce reserves the right to refuse any entry of any application in any division of the parade. Pre-approval in writing of all applications is required to participate in the parade.
- Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
- We will make every effort to move forward with our parade in the event of inclement weather. We will keep you updated via our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gomonroeorg. No refunds will be given in the event of a cancellation.
Additionally through the chamber’s website, people may order a commemorative T-shirt. The design of the shirt was used from the winner of the chamber’s inaugural art contest, Hamilton Elementary School fifth-grader Alina Pugh.
Hatley Elementary School fifth-grader Emily Harlow placed second, and her design will be featured on the parades’ banner.
For more information, Kim Schafer, Monroe County Chamber of Commerce resource director, at 369-6488.