Registration is underway at the Itawamba Community College Belden Center for several pathway programs that are scheduled to begin in January.
They include Jan. 11 – Certified Nursing Assistant (Mondays/Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.), Food Service Pathway (Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.), Medical Administrative Assistant (Mondays/Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.); and Jan. 12 – Business Office Specialist (Tuesdays/Thursdays, 5:30-9:30 p.m.), EMT Basic (Tuesdays/Thursdays, 5-10 p.m.), Introduction to Welding and Cutting (Tuesdays/Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.) and Pharmacy Technician (Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m.).
For more information or to register, contact Josh Gammill, pathway coordinator, at jegammill@iccms.edu or call 407-1569.
Itawamba Community College will be closed for Christmas break at 5 p.m., Dec. 17, and reopen Jan. 4, 2021 at 8 a.m.