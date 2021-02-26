Registration is underway at Itawamba Community College for several pathway programs that are scheduled to begin March 30 at the Belden Center.
They include Small Engine Repair, Introduction to Welding and Cutting and Basic Residential Wiring.
Small Engine Repair will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. through May 20. The 16-session program will prepare participants for a career as they develop small engine repair skills in basic maintenance, recoil systems, fuel systems, ignition systems/electrical circuits and disassembling and rebuilding small engines.
Successful completion of the program entitles the participant to have an opportunity to obtain an entry-level technician position at an existing small engine repair business or to open his/her own shop.
Successful completers will receive information about how to test for the nationally-recognized technician certification exam. The cost of the program is $369.
Introduction to Welding and Cutting meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. through April 29. The class is designed to provide entry-level skills in welding and cutting and to prepare students to do the basic GMAW and SMAW welding jobs that some industries and small businesses require.
It can also be useful to the small farmer or business owner who has many do-it-yourself projects. Different types of welding can be emphasized depending on the class participants.
The class includes a basic introduction to oxy fuel cutting, welding safety, voltage regulation and setting wire feed speeds as well as hands-on practice. Cost of the program is $369.
Basic Residential Wiring meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. through April 29. In this hands-on class, students can prepare to become an electrician’s assistant or learn how to do basic electrical wiring for personal use.
Included are proper use of meters, changing and updating receptacles, switches, loose or bad connections and troubleshooting techniques. The cost of the program is $369.
For more information or to register, contact Josh Gammill, Pathway Coordinator, at jegammill@iccms.edu or call 407-1569.