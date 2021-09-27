Registration underway for ICC eight-week eLearning classes Monroe Journal Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Author email Sep 27, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Registration for eight-week eLearning classes is continuing at both the Fulton and Tupelo campuses of Itawamba Community College.Oct. 18 is the deadline to register for the classes, which begin Oct. 19.ICC offers academic, career education, workforce and eLearning classes.For more information on registration, call (662) 862-8000 or email eadviser@iccms.edu. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Itawamba Community College Academic University Education Work Email Workforce Career Week Registration Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. Author email Follow Ray Van Dusen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 64° Sunny Amory, MS (38821) Today Sunny to partly cloudy. High 86F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight A few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Updated: September 27, 2021 @ 8:37 am Full Forecast Latest Posts News Parent group voices policy concerns to Monroe County School Board 1 hr ago Living Aberdeen celebrates annual Constitution Day observance 1 hr ago News Registration underway for ICC eight-week eLearning classes 1 hr ago Opinion From the Parson’s Pen: ‘Fast’ Sep 26, 2021 Opinion Those kids under the bleachers grow up to be the stars of Friday nights Sep 25, 2021 Opinion Cruisin’ Amory makes for some great Mississippi memories Sep 25, 2021 Latest News Monroe County Schools to require face masks beginning Thursday Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate Shannon native welcomes new Nettleton home in virtual dedication Toyota awards $200,000 in virtual learning grants to local schools Judge rules voters with underlying health conditions may vote absentee in 2020 election