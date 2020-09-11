Registration is underway at the Itawamba Community College Belden Center for several pathway programs that are scheduled to begin in October.
They include Certified Nursing Assistant (two classes), Commercial Truck Driving, Food Service Pathway, Manufacturing Skills Basic Certification, Basic Construction and Quality Improvement Associate.
Certified Nursing Assistant will meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 12-Dec. 16, and the day class will meet Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Oct. 12-27. The program prepares participants to take the exam to become a Certified Nursing Assistant. Upon successful program and examination completion, employment could be available in nursing homes, medical centers, home healthcare providers and clinics.
Commercial Truck Driving begins Oct. 12 and will meet Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. through Nov. 6. The program prepares individuals to drive Class A semi trucks and other commercial vehicles. It includes instruction in operating diesel-powered vehicles, loading and unloading cargo, reporting delays or accidents on the road, verifying loads against shipping records and keeping necessary records.
Food Service Pathway will meet Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. from Oct. 5-30. The program includes Serve Safe® Food Manager Certification, Serve Safe® Alcohol Certification, CPR, certificate of completion, proper food handling standards, kitchen safety practices, culinary techniques, interview skills and résumé building, money handling and front of the house and back of the house operations.
Manufacturing Skills Basic Certification begins Oct. 26 and will meet Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-noon through Dec. 11. The MSBC program is designed to prepare students desiring a career in high-performance manufacturing to be successful. The program enables participants to use critical thinking skills, update core skills and knowledge and earn nationally-recognized credentials. Comprehensive interactive classes, computer-based tools, experienced instructors and excellent reference materials create a valuable training experience. Students will learn how to read a caliper, micrometer and blueprint drawing; learn how to perform CPR; what companies do to improve and ensure safety, productivity and quality of the processes and products and improve their computer skills.
The Basic Construction class will meet Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. from Oct. 26-Nov. 6. It is a nationally-recognized certification for Construction Core designed by the National Center for Construction Education and Research. The curriculum includes construction math, power and hand tools, construction site safety, construction drawings, employability, communication skills and introduction to material handling. Successful participants who pass the NCCER examination will be eligible for entry-level construction jobs.
Quality Improvement Associate begins Oct. 19 and will meet Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. through Oct. 29. The program is designed to give students knowledge required by the American Society for Quality Improvement Associate. The topics covered include quality concepts, benefits, team dynamics, continuous improvement and customer-supplier relations. Upon completion, students will take a final examination administered by ICC and be prepared to take the ASQ’s Certified Quality Improvement Associate examination.
Students who meet eligibility requirements may qualify for tuition assistance.
For more information or to register, contact Josh Gammill, Pathway Coordinator, at jegammill@iccms.edu or call 407-1569.