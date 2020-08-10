Registration is underway at Itawamba Community College for several pathway programs that are scheduled to begin in September at the Belden Center.
They include Certified Nursing Assistant, Commercial Truck Driving, Human Resources Assistant, Medical Administrative Assistant, Basic Construction, Introduction to Industrial Maintenance and Electrician Assistant.
Certified Nursing Assistant will meet from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, Sept. 21-Oct. 6. The program prepares participants to take the exam to become a Certified Nursing Assistant. Upon successful program and examination completion, employment could be available in nursing homes, medical centers, home healthcare providers and clinics.
Commercial Truck Driving begins Sept. 9 and will meet from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Oct. 2. The program prepares individuals to drive Class A semi trucks and other commercial vehicles. It includes instruction in operating diesel-powered vehicles, loading and unloading cargo, reporting delays or accidents on the road, verifying loads against shipping records and keeping necessary records.
The Human Resources Assistant class will meet Thursdays from 6-9 p.m., Sept. 24-Oct. 29. This program prepares individuals to work closely with their supervising human resources supervisor to perform routine personnel-related recruitment and/or onboarding work. The Society for Human Resource Management Essentials of Human Resources curriculum is used.
Medical Administrative Assistant begins Sept. 14, and it will meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30-9:30 p.m. through Dec. 2. Students will be given the foundational knowledge needed to successfully obtain the Certified Medical Administrative Assistant certification through the National Healthcareer Association. The curriculum enables students to perform duties such as maintaining patient records, scheduling appointments and coordinating operation reports in multiple medical office settings.
Beginning Sept. 14, Introduction to Industrial Maintenance will meet from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, through Oct. 14. The class enables students to learn entry-level skills and knowledge in industrial maintenance. It includes basic safety and electricity, mechanical systems, concepts of fluid power and basic troubleshooting skills.
Electrician Assistant, which will begin Sept. 28, will meet from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, through Oct. 19. The program provides the foundational knowledge of basic math and safety rules; the use of hand, measuring and power tools; basic electricity and residential wiring.
To register or for more information, contact Josh Gammill, Pathway coordinator, at (662) 407-1569 or email jegammill@iccms.edu.