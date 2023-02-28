Registration is underway for several pathways/continuing education classes that will begin soon at Itawamba Community College.
They include Certified Nursing Assistant, Beginning Sign Language II, Microsoft Excel for Beginners, ServSafe, ACT Prep and Forklift Operator Training.
Certified Nursing Assistant meets Mondays and Wednesdays from 5-9 p.m., March 20-May 24. The program prepares participants to take the exam to become a Certified Nursing Assistant. Upon successful completion of the program and the exam, nursing assistants may find employment with nursing homes, medical centers, home healthcare providers and clinics. Becoming a CNA provides an excellent foundation for those who want to advance in the nursing profession.
Beginning Sign Language II, which meets Mondays from 6-9 p.m., March 20-April 17, includes the non-verbal method of communication for the deaf and hearing-impaired. The student book is included in the fee.
Microsoft Excel for Beginners meets Tuesdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m., March 21-April 18. The class includes learning how to design, create and edit spreadsheets and basic charts, insert formulas, designate ranges and sort data.
ServSafe Certification training will meet March 25 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The State Health Department requires this certification for at least one person in each establishment in which a food permit is required. The certification must be renewed every five years. The book and testing are included in the fee.
ACT Prep sessions are scheduled from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., April 1 (Math/Science) and April 8 (English/Reading). In ACT exam prep classes, instructors use three intensive classroom review methods in English, reading, science reasoning and math that focus on strategies for improving test-day performance and scores. Those methods include a review of all concepts tested, tips for overcoming test anxiety and guides for “studying smart.” Pre-tests and post-tests using full-length ACT practice tests measure performance and practice for the spring test date.
Forklift Operator Training will meet April 4 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. It includes OSHA safety instruction, forklift simulator practice, safety check protocol, hands-on driving, loading and unloading operation.
The classes meet at the ICC Belden Center, located at 3200 Adams Farm Rd.
Scholarships may be available for those who qualify.
For more information about the classes, including fees, email pathways@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1537.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.