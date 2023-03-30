During Thursday's daily briefing of local officials, Ken Smith of Atmos Energy put out the request for residents to pull storm debris away from their gas meters. Any customers in need of gas who are without should call Atmos at 1-888-286-6700.
Additionally, it was noted there's a need for tools, such as hammers, for volunteers' efforts.
Any storm victims with Social Security-related issues should call (662) 231-8920.
Mississippi State University Extension Service agent BJ McClenton said there's an estimated $735,000 in assessed damage so far through ongoing agriculture assessments.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
