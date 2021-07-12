ABERDEEN – While emergency responder Katherine Cunningham recently completed Center for Domestic Preparedness training through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, she gave credit to one of her mentors upon returning home.
“I would like to dedicate my training to the late Brunson Odom. Mr. Brunson Odom was and remains one of the greatest pilots there was. He was dedicated to his job, and that was saving lives. It is an honor to keep accomplishing his goal, and that is achieving what God has placed on one’s heart and being the best at what you do,” said Cunningham, who is affiliated with the North Mississippi EMS Authority.
Odom served as a helicopter pilot for the North Mississippi Medical Center’s Care Flight unit for approximately 20 years.
“I’m just floored and think it’s a great honor to be mentioned. I think he would be very proud. He made a lot of contacts in his life and met a lot of wonderful people,” said his widow, Carolyn.
Brunson passed away in 2017 while serving as Ward 4 alderman.
“He just encouraged you to think before you did anything in making decisions,” Cunningham said, who met Brunson through her boss, Al Wright. “Between Al, Mr. Brunson and Jim Spruill, those are the best three of the best.”
According to a press release, the CDP develops and delivers advanced training for emergency response providers, emergency managers and other government officials. It offers more than 40 training courses focusing on areas such as incident management and emergency response to a catastrophic event.
“First, I would like to thank God for allowing me to see another day and to be able to train at the CDP. Second, I give thanks to Al Wright for giving me the opportunity to further educate myself for the betterment of the community and for me. Training at the CDP is an awesome advantage in learning valuable and warranted exercises when it deals with saving lives. I love saving lives,” she said.