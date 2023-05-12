Members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Mississippi Highway Patrol and Amory Police Department talk following a meal provided by the Amory Church of Christ as part of its continued outreach following the March 24 tornado.
AMORY – In the 10 days following March 24’s EF-3 tornado, the Amory Church of Christ, along with several other area churches, provided 14,000 meals to the community. A May 2 lunch for first responders and utility workers is an example of its continued support of the recovery effort.
“Besides the people, that’s the life of the town, and we can’t do without them,” said Bro. Phillip Hathcock, who retired as pulpit minister in December. “We just really want people in our town to know we care about people. We care about them through the gospel and spiritual things, but Jesus said to do good to all people too.”
The church continues to offer several items through its distribution center, which is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m.
Additionally, church members continue to coordinate with volunteer crews for recovery efforts.
“We’ve taken information in as folks have come in to the distribution center and as we have crews that come in and volunteer, we put them at homes that fit with what they’re looking for as far as work,” said Amory Church of Christ Pulpit Minister Johnathan Godsey.
People can fill out paperwork for their needs, but there’s no guarantee they can all be met.
“If they come in and fill out the paperwork and they have needs like we outline in our flyer, we will put the word out to disaster relief organizations we are connected with, and they’ll send us volunteer teams,” said youth and family minister Abel Nicholas, adding there’s been so much demand throughout the region so it’s unclear when crews can help.
“We feel really blessed to undertake an effort like this and just try to be the light. If nothing else comes out of this for our congregation, we want to be a name in the community that is synonymous with service,” Nicholas added.
