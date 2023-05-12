mcj-2023-05-10-news-responder-meals

Members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Mississippi Highway Patrol and Amory Police Department talk following a meal provided by the Amory Church of Christ as part of its continued outreach following the March 24 tornado.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – In the 10 days following March 24’s EF-3 tornado, the Amory Church of Christ, along with several other area churches, provided 14,000 meals to the community. A May 2 lunch for first responders and utility workers is an example of its continued support of the recovery effort.

