AMORY – During a recent training, first responders brushed up on skills in using a compass, protractor and old-fashioned printed maps to pinpoint hypothetical locations where a victim was in need of rescue.
Amory firefighters Tony and Justin Garza led sessions in overland search and rescue techniques for fellow first responders at the Jimmy Bost Training Center.
“We’ve recently restructured the team and needed the course to keep us all familiar with techniques. We normally do refresher courses like this every year," said Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill.
The course is designed for first responders to effectively manage a search and rescue incident. The intent of this course is to provide enough tools to adequately evaluate an incident and to take appropriate initial actions.
The Garza brothers held sessions of classroom instruction in map reading and distance calculation with precise coordinates. The goal is to get within one meter of the target location.
“Technology is a great resource, but precision still varies, Tony said.