PRAIRIE – Members of the Aberdeen police and fire departments and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, along with City of Aberdeen employees, kept the memory of the late Eric ‘E.K.’ King Wilson alive through a remembrance at his grave March 17.
The former APD narcotics office was killed in the line of duty 32 years ago to the day, and his murder remains unsolved.
“No matter if the weather is bad, we come out here every year. Even though he’s not here, we want him to know that he’s not forgotten,” said Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert.
Former APD officers Ron West, Aaron Fontenot and Fred Hodges described Wilson as being a good friend and being dedicated to the city.
“Service is a commitment and when you put that uniform on, you’re serving citizens. Most people don’t understand what that means. When you put that uniform on, you hold your head back and realize you’re serving the community. He gave the ultimate sacrifice. In listening to the words that you are all saying today, he would be the example of an officer serving the community,” said Mayor Charles Scott. “This would be the kind of officer we would want around the communities because he set the example.”
Shumpert didn’t know Wilson but was on duty with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department the night he was killed.
“If you’re in this line of duty, every time you hear of an officer getting killed, it effects you,” he said.
