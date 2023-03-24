mcj-2023-03-22-news-ek-remembrance

First responders salute March 17 at the grave of Eric 'E.K.' King Wilson at Baptist Grove Missionary Baptist Church. He was an Aberdeen police officer killed in the line of duty March 17, 1991.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

PRAIRIE – Members of the Aberdeen police and fire departments and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, along with City of Aberdeen employees, kept the memory of the late Eric ‘E.K.’ King Wilson alive through a remembrance at his grave March 17.

