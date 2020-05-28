BIGBEE – When the former Holley’s Fish & Steak building burned down May 17, Bigbee lost a big piece of its history as the restaurant catered to crowds for nearly 50 years.
Laverne Galloway’s parents, Herman and Opal Holley, were the original owners and she said the restaurant provided special memories for her and her family.
“In the hey day, it was one of the most popular restaurants in Monroe County, and you had people driving for miles and waiting outside to get in,” Galloway said. “It has a lot of special memories. We had all of our Christmas dinners and pretty much every family function there.”
Galloway heard from plenty of people in the community upset about the loss of the restaurant building.
“I hate it happened because the new owners [Christy and Donny Melton] were going to reopen it, and it was going to be great. Everyone is sad about it,” Galloway said. “We ran it for years and then my daughter did when we got too old to do it. I would still be running it if I could because I loved all the people who came in and meeting and greeting them. They said the restaurant would never make it out in the country, but it was covered up all the time.”
The Meltons purchased the restaurant from the Galloways in April and were aiming for an opening in July before the fire changed their plans.
“We turned the lights and the water on immediately, and we were going in and cleaning after work and on the weekends,” Christy said. “We were down to the last little bit, the painting and pressure washing and painting signs. We had started ordering food and figuring out how we were going to maintain 50 percent capacity if that was the rule when we opened. It was hard for us to get established because we were new and the prices of meat are going up. We were really excited about getting it open.”
Local investigators ruled the fire to be the result of a lightning strike, though Christy said the insurance company will send an adjuster as well to make a report. The strike was thought to have hit the back right corner, and neighbors immediately saw the fire after hearing the strike.
The Meltons hope to rebuild and reopen their restaurant on the Holley’s Fish & Steak House site. Christy said the name had officially been changed to Christy’s Fish & Steak House when they purchased the restaurant back in April.
“That’s our intentions and plans, and I don’t know if it can be as large as it was, but we are talking about something small and adding on. We’re still three days in, though, and have no idea yet,” Christy said. “We are just hurting for the community because we know how much it meant to everyone, and we hate that it happened. It was awful.”